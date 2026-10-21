The Gorgeous Blake Lively’s Best & Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Actress, entrepreneur, and Mrs. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively is one of the most beautiful stars in Hollywood today.

Lively, 39, has been acting since the 1990s. Her notable credits include movies like 2005’s “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” 2011’s “Green Lantern,” 2015’s “The Age of Adaline,” 2016’s “The Shallows,” and 2024’s “It Ends With Us.” On television, she is known best for her starring role as Serena van der Woodsen in the CW teen drama television series “Gossip Girl.”

That level of fame has taken her to many red carpet events. One thing every appearance at such events has in common, when it comes to Lively, is that she always looks amazing.

These are Blake Lively’s best and most jaw-dropping red carpet looks over the years.

A Regal Look

Getty Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala.

At the 2018 Met Gala in New York City, Lively wore a regal-looking custom Atelier Versace crimson-and-gold gown with a heavily jeweled corset bodice (over 600 hours of work, apparently), sheer panels, a long train, and a diamond halo headpiece. The theme that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and Lively undoubtedly nailed it.

Glamorous Old Hollywood

Getty Blake Lively at the 2014 Met Gala.

“Charles James: Beyond Fashion” was the theme at the 2014 Met Gala in New York City. Lively opted for a rose-gold sequined Gucci Première gown with a cape-like train draped from the shoulders. She paired the glamorous look with Old Hollywood waves.

Dramatic Gold & Blue

Getty Blake Lively at the 2017 Met Gala.

For the 2017 Met Gala in New York City, where the theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” Lively wore one of her most dramatic looks. It was a custom Atelier Versace gold gown with draped metallic beading and an ombré blue-feathered train.

Lady in Red

Getty Blake Lively at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2009, at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Lively was the quintessential sultry lady in red. The actress wore a stunning plunging red Versace gown with a high slit and sequin accents.

Ethereal Mermaid

Getty Blake Lively at the Time 100 Gala in 2011.

Time Magazine’s World’s Most 100 Influential People Gala in New York City in 2011 brought out an ethereal mermaid-like look in Lively. The star wore a flowing teal Zuhair Murad couture gown paired with newly red hair.

Sparklingly Spectacular

Getty Blake Lively at the “Mr. Turner” screening at the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

Lively’s look at the “Mr. Turner” screening at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in 2014 was sparklingly spectacular. She wore an iridescent sequined Chanel Couture gown with a plunging neckline, an empire-waist silhouette, and matching shawl.

Tuxedo Inspired

Getty Blake Lively at the “Captives” screening at the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

At the same 67th Cannes Film Festival in 2014, this time for the “Captives” screening, Lively’s look was tuxedo-inspired chic. She wore a strapless Gucci gown with a fitted black bodice, white neckline lining, and a full ballooning white skirt.

Electric Blue

Getty Blake Lively at “The BFG” screening at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

Another Cannes look now, this time at the 69th Cannes Film Festival for a screening of “The BFG” in 2016. Lively wore a bold electric blue Atelier Versace gown with a high slit, sheer train elements, and a fitted bodice. The star was pregnant at the time, and her dress subtly showed that off.

Soft Pink & Floral

Getty Blake Lively at the 2016 Met Gala.

“Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” was the theme at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City. For the occasion, Lively wore a gorgeous and romantic soft pink Burberry gown with floral embroidery and a flowing train. Again, this was worn while pregnant and subtly showed off that fact.

New York Landmark Homage

Getty Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala.

By far Lively’s most spectacular look, her transformative outfit at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City paid homage to some of the Big Apple’s iconic landmarks. The theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and the star arrived in an Atelier Versace rose-gold, copper, and bronze-patinaed gown with a large waist bow and matching metallic gloves. It had architectural detailing that represented buildings like the Empire State Building. Red carpet assistants untied the bow, which released a dramatic, bronze-to-blue ombré and aqua-green train, reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty (see below). Simply amazing.

Getty Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala.

Lively hasn’t acted at all in 2026. However, she does have several projects lined up.

Her upcoming projects include the action rom-com “The Survival List,” the romance movie “The Making Of,” and the crime drama mystery thriller film “The Husband’s Secret.” None of those yet have confirmed release dates.

That said, we look forward to all of Lively’s upcoming work. Moreover, we’re excited to see more of her looking fabulous on red carpets in the near future.

Blake Lively’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.