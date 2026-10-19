Megan Thee Stallion Absolutely Shines in Angel Wings on the Victoria’s Secret Runway

On Saturday, October 18, beloved actresses, singers, and many more talented individuals graced the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. Among them was three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans overwhelmingly agreed that Megan was the perfect choice for the evening, given the gorgeous outfits she proudly shows off on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion Commands the Crowd at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t just invited to walk the runway. She was also an important part of the show’s musical acts. The 31-year-old performed her hits, “Her” and “Body,” accompanied by several gorgeous backup dancers.

Getty Megan Thee Stallion performs on the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The singer donned the iconic silver wings as she strutted down the runway, microphone in hand. Her look for the evening included a lacy bra with sleeves and a black thong. Fans cheered as Megan Thee Stallion walked the runway, truly giving a remarkable performance.

“We’ll be thinking about that bodyodyody and that performance for the rest of our lives🪽✨” the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram account wrote in the comments.

“Nearly cracked my screen tryna like this post 🕊️” a fan added enthusiastically.

“Megan will always be that girl,” another chimed in.

The Singer Fulfilled Her Dreams During the Big Event

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As one of the biggest fashion events of the year, many dream of walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway someday. For Megan Thee Stallion, she finally made her dreams come true over the weekend.

“This is so unreal. This is so full circle. I feel like everybody has seen that I’ve been tweeting about this since I was like 14,” the singer confessed to Scott Evans before the performance. “Honestly, I was like, ‘Damn, it’s about time.’ No, but I feel so grateful. I feel so much gratitude. I feel so blessed. I’m just extremely excited to be here. I feel like I don’t know if everybody is as excited as I am. I’m pretty sure they are, but…”

“I came to eat. I came to devour and that’s what I’m going to do on the runway,” the 31-year-old boldly declared. “I feel like it’s not a secret that I eat it down every time I get on the stage. If you’re ready to see a baddie do her thing, tune in!”

The Rapper Bounces Back After Heartbreak

Megan Thee Stallion’s powerful performance comes months after her heartbreaking split from Klay Thompson this spring. Though the breakup certainly took an emotional toll, the rapper told Marie Claire that she wasn’t interested in romance at this point in her life.

“I’m not thinking about anything romantic,” she told the outlet. “I’m definitely not thinking about no damn relationship.”

The 31-year-old poured herself into her work instead, focusing on music and partnering with fitness brand Gymshark. In a new photoshoot, she flexes her well-toned arms for the camera, rocking a grey top and red workout shorts. Fans agree she looks better than ever and can’t wait to see what she does next.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is available to watch on YouTube.