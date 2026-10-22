Heidi Klum, 53, Reveals the Truth Behind Her New Super-Glam Old Hollywood Look

Heidi Klum, 53, has captivated her fans in the past while wearing a zebra-print thong bikini and a see-through outfit, not to mention her skintight “liquid” leather dress and the hard, molded dress (that was almost impossible to walk in) that she wore to the 2026 Grammy Awards. She even looks chic in nothing but a clear garbage bag!

Now, the model and TV personality has given her social media followers a look at what goes on behind the preparation for one of her buzz-worthy ensembles.

See What Went Into Putting Together Heidi’s Latest Look

“Some days are more fun than others ♥️,” Klum wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Wednesday, Oct. 21. She also included four short videos that give a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready.

In one clip, she’s having her old Hollywood-esque hairstyle tweaked and sprayed so that it stays in exactly the right position, and in another we get a closeup view as a makeup artist expertly applies eyeshadow. Klum is also wearing striking black eyeliner and bold red lipstick, which adds to the already glamorous aesthetic.

A third video shows someone pointing a camera at Klum before we see her recording herself in a mirror. Although this shot gives her fans a good look at the statement-making gown that she’s wearing, it also shows her sticking out her tongue — reminding her admirers that she never seems to let a refined look get in the way of her cheeky personality.

Of course, it’s the first video that offers Klum’s social media followers a peek at what else can go into getting her ready. Starting by showing just the star, she then reveals that a woman is working away on the back of the dress, near the model’s bum.

Whatever adjustments were being done, they certainly seem to have paid off as Klum’s fans left hundreds of comments on her post. One person wrote, “Stunning ❤️❤️”

“Love the look 😍,” came from another social media user.

Someone else added, “ICON 🔥”

Heidi Has Always Been Open and Honest

Getty Heidi Klum

The fact that Klum showed her fans what was involved when it came to putting together her latest look is nothing new. Not only does she like to give the public a look at her life behind the cameras, but she also has a tendency to be honest.

After winning a German TV modeling competition in 1992, Klum hit the Victoria Secret runway for the first time in 1997 and was on the cover of “Sports Illustrated” magazine in 1998. These, of course, were just some of the initial successes in what would go on to be a long and accomplished career for the eye-catching and upfront figure.

“At the time, Heidi’s natural smile and fun-loving personality were her signatures,” Glamour noted while discussing Klum’s early days in the industry. “She was ‘curvier’ than other models of the time, and was an early advocate of female empowerment — and these days she’s even more open and honest, from her sexuality to discussing her relationships.”