The Iconic Gwyneth Paltrow’s Best & Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most famous, talented, and beautiful stars in Hollywood.

Paltrow, 54, won her Best actress Oscar for 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love.” She’s also known for her roles in movies like 1998’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” 2001’s “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “Shallow Hal,” 2006’s “Running with Scissors,” and for playing Pepper Potts in seven movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, she’s just as well known for her iconic fashion style. Her career has taken her to many a red carpet over the years and she always looks incredible on them. In this piece, we’ll go through Gwyneth Paltrow’s best and most jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

An Oscar-Winning Look

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 71st Academy Awards.

Paltrow’s performance in 1998’s aforementioned “Shakespeare in Love” won her the Academy Award for Best Actress at the 71st Academy Awards in 1999 in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she wore a custom bubblegum-pink taffeta Ralph Lauren ball gown with a full skirt, spaghetti straps, and a matching wrap, paired with Harry Winston diamonds.

Dramatic Coral

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 79th Academy Awards.

In Los Angeles, in 2007, at the 79th Academy Awards, Paltrow wore a memorable dramatic look. It was a cap-sleeved coral Zac Posen gown featuring a sheer diamond-shaped panel at the chest, side sheer insets, and intricate ruching.

Sheer Black Lace

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 74th Academy Awards.

At the 74th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2002, Paltrow’s look was gothic inspired. She wore a black Alexander McQueen gown with a sheer lace-up bodice and a voluminous taffeta skirt, styled with ornate jewelry and braided hair.

White & Sculptural

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 84th Academy Awards.

The star wore a striking white dress at the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2012. Specifically, it was a one-shoulder Tom Ford sculptural column gown with a dramatic matching floor-length cape.

Audacious Gray Mini

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2012 Met Gala.

“Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” was the theme at the 2012 Met Gala in New York City. Paltrow understood the assignment and audaciously wore a short gray Prada mini (originally the top of a two-piece look) with embellished pockets and side cut-outs, worn without the accompanying skirt.

Glamorous & Crystal Embellished

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2011 Met Gala.

2011’s theme at the Met Gala in New York City was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.” Again, Paltrow got the memo and wore a crystal-embellished long-sleeved Stella McCartney gown with a thigh-high slit and a dramatic open back.

The Naked Gown

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

For the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2020, Paltrow wore “the naked gown.” It was a sheer bronze Fendi tulle dress with ruched details, a high neck, long sleeves, and a tiered skirt over coordinated underpinnings, worn with Bulgari diamonds.

Light & Floaty

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2019 Met Gala.

“Camp: Notes on Fashion” was the theme at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Paltrow’s perfect take on that was an airy lemon-yellow Chloé gown by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. It was light and floaty with a dreamy, romantic silhouette.

A Picture of Elegance

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 77th Academy Awards.

At the 77th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2005, Paltrow was a picture of elegance. She wore a pale, nude strapless Stella McCartney silk-and-cotton voile gown with a soft, flowing silhouette.

Quintessentially Romantic

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the “Contagion” premiere at the 68th Venice Film Festival.

For the “Contagion” premiere at the 68th Venice Film Festival in 2011, Paltrow’s look was quintessentially romantic. She wore a blush-pink Prada gown with organza T-back bow detail, paired with a matching clutch and heels.

Paltrow’s 2026 has been a quiet one, professionally. Her only acting credit came in the comedy movie “Influenced.”

She has one upcoming project confirmed. That’s the drama movie “Strangers.”

We look forward to watching it and are excited to see her looking fabulous on more red carpets in the near future.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.