‘Hunger Games’ Star Mckenna Grace Steps Out in Brilliant Blue Dress & Butterfly Clips

Mckenna Grace built her career as a child star in Hollywood. Now that she’s an adult, she’s branching out and landing more leading roles.

From “Regretting You” to “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” fans are raving over the young star’s range and talent.

As her “Hunger Games” press tour continues, Grace is the epitome of style. Whether she’s honoring Jennifer Lawrence’s iconic looks or an outfit from the original trilogy, fans are excited to see what she wears next.

Check out her latest ensemble from a recent dayin New York City.

Mckenna Grace Brings Her Own Flair to New York City

Mckenna Grace is only 20 years old. But even so, she’s already an established actress with an impressive resume. This fall, she stars in the newest “Hunger Games” film, “Sunrise on the Reaping.“

Ahead of the big premiere, fans have been eager to get to know a little bit more about the actress and see her out and about. This week, photographers captured the 20-year-old in New York City, looking quite lovely.

“#McKennaGrace was a beauty in blue while strolling the streets of NYC today,🩵” PEOPLE captioned a new set of photos featuring the “Young Sheldon” star.

Grace looked gorgeous in her puffy-sleeved gown. She accessorized the look with blue butterfly clips and a handbag shaped like a Monarch butterfly, which truly added to her charm.

Plenty of fans praised the beautiful look, commenting on her sense of style and unique accessories.

“The next Margot Robbie,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“A queen who knows how to accessorize ✨” another chimed in.

The Actress Enjoys Trying Out New & Unique Looks on the ‘Hunger Games’ Press Tour

As fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Mckenna Grace is having the time of her life on the press tour.

“I’m such a huge ‘Hunger Games’ fan and fashion kind of has been… I don’t know like, whenever you’re a girl and you’re growing up I feel like you get so insecure about your body,” the 20-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

“Fashion’s been weird and hard for me to figure out, so being able to play around with it in this way has been so fun for me. It makes me feel so, I don’t know, like, in a way, healing, that now I’m having fun with fashion versus it being something of anxiety,” she added.

Jennifer Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen in the original trilogy. Mckenna Grace admits that most of her latest public appearances have been paying homage to her. She even recently stepped out in Katniss’ wedding dress at an event on the press tour.

“Everything is a reference lately,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s just homage to all the people that were a part of this franchise before I was … it’s been really cool. I’m overwhelmed and thankful.”

In the newest “Hunger Games” installment, Grace plays a dual role. She stars as Maysilee Donner and Merilee Donner, twins from District 12. Maysilee is chosen as a tribute alongside Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada.

Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace star in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” coming to theaters worldwide on November 20.