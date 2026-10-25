Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Is a Budding Fashionista

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, four-year-old Malti, already has an eye for fashion and style.

As the couple embraces their life and navigates parenthood together, they’re also appreciating Malti’s developing sense of personality. And as it turns out, the little girl has quite a bit in common with her mother.

In a new interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses what it’s like raising a budding fashionista and why it’s important to teach children the importance of agency.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Love Letting Malti Style Herself

As Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be happier that her daughter appreciates beautiful clothes and style. Even at four years old, Malti has developed her own unique fashion sense.

While not all toddlers can be trusted to choose matching outfits, the little girl is already a pro.

“I already feel she has inherent style — she picks her own clothes,” Chopra told PEOPLE. “We’ve always given her agency, and she always is well turned out.”

“When it comes to beauty, you just have to know who you are and have a sense of self, and that always ends up being confident and beautiful … she’s, you know, doing it well at a young age,” the 44-year-old added.

As Malti grows, her mother is excited to help her refine and improve her choices.

Malti frequently shows up in her parents’ social media posts. However, they do their best to avoid directly showing her face to protect her privacy.

The Couple Always Puts Family First

After a short engagement, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in India back in 2018. The wedding was a perfect blend of their cultues, honoring Jonas’ Christian upbringing and Chopra’s Hindu roots.

Malti arrived a few years later in January 2022.

Today, Malti is the absolute light of her parents’ world. Despite their busy schedules, the couple always has time for their little girl.

“My whole existence revolves around her, what time she has to go to school… She is the best thing I’ve accomplished in my life and represents the best of Nick and me,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas told Vogue Arabia this year.

“My husband is very hands-on and even today – because I had to jump on this interview – he was the one preparing her for silly hair day at school,” she gleefully added. “He did the cutest lopsided pigtails on her. Our baby is like a magnet to us, and we run to her wherever we are in the world.”

Priyanka Chopra was raised in a Hindu home and loves sharing her culture with Malti. This week, the actress shared photos of the family engaging in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

“May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always, 🙏🏽❤️” she captioned the post.

Malti sits between her parents as they engage in the ceremony as a family.

Fans look forward to seeing more sweet moments as time goes on.