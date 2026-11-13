Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Pantsless’ Look Creates ‘Optical Illusion’ With Sheer Fishnet Bodysuit

Fans saw Cher in a sheer bodysuit back in February while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys, and Charlize Theron paid “homage to the Greatest Diva” in a see-through bodysuit. That’s not to mention other stars who have shown up in the same trendy translucent look, like Lizzo and Nina Dobrev, as well as Millie Bobby Brown and Lily Collins.

Now, Jennifer Lopez, 57, has taken the stage in a sheer bodysuit that put a flashy twist on the chic style.

Jennifer Showed Off ‘Showgirl Sparkle’

When Lopez took the stage for a performance at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on November 10, for a surprise show that saw her deliver some of her most popular hits and introduce her new single “Proof of Love,” she slayed a look that just kept on giving.

“To kick off the show, Lopez went full ‘20s leading lady as she was carried out on stage by several men” while showing off “bedazzled her hair with a crystal headdress that was dripping with jewels,” according to InStyle.

While that would have been notable enough, she then ditched her outer layer and embraced a “pantsless” look and “showgirl sparkle … in a bold optical illusion bodysuit that made it look like her whole body was covered in sheer fishnet,” InStyle explained. “The ‘Office Romance’ actress showed off her dance moves in a nude fishnet thong bodysuit, which featured visible boning on the structured bodice and multi-watt rhinestones that bedazzled the [halter] neckline.”

She completed the look with dangling chandelier earrings, sizable rings and black open-toe booties.

When Us Weekly shared a video of Lopez’s performance on Instagram, it stirred up plenty of comments, including one person who wrote, “the body. the hair. the makeup. everything’s tea!”

See More of Jennifer’s Sheer Bodysuit

There’s no denying the fact that the style Lopez brings to the stage is just as fabulous as her music and her dance moves.

For instance, check out other videos and photos from her performance at The Met, which featured a full-length fur-trimmed coat with an eye-catching black, yellow and green pattern (and deep emerald green lining) that she tossed off dramatically during her performance.

Underneath was the buzz-worthy sheer fishnet bodysuit that helped the star show off her impressively fit form.

Getty Jennifer Lopez performs onstage as Bilt hosts inaugural Town Square at The Met on November 10, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Jennifer Lopez performs onstage as Bilt hosts inaugural Town Square at The Met on November 10, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Jennifer Lopez performs onstage as Bilt hosts inaugural Town Square at The Met on November 10, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Jennifer Lopez performs onstage as Bilt hosts inaugural Town Square at The Met on November 10, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Jennifer Lopez performs onstage as Bilt hosts inaugural Town Square at The Met on November 10, 2026, in New York City.