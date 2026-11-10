Camila Cabello Creates a Buzz With Her Bold Body-Baring Bikini Pic

Plenty of our favorite celebrities have been slaying stylish bikinis lately, including Kate Hudson who sizzled in red bikini pics that sparked reactions from Jennifer Lopez and Lindsay Lohan, as well as Elizabeth Hurley’s wedding-dress-white bikini photo that she shared amid buzz that she’s engaged.

That’s not to overlook Bella Hadid posing in a customized bikini for her 30th birthday and the teeny bikini Gabrielle Union wore ahead of her 54th birthday.

Now, Camila Cabello has given her fans a look at her stellar vacation style, which includes three chic ensembles and a sleek two-toned bikini.

‘GORGEOUS OMGGGG’

Cabello took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 9, to post a collection of photos that were taken during a recent trip to La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

The first shot shows the singer and songwriter in a black minidress that she’s paired with ballet flats along with dark sunglasses and a purse that’s hanging off her arm. In the second image, she’s wearing a dreamy gold top and matching skirt with a dangling necklace. Other photos see her in a pink lingerie dress that boasts thin straps, a frilly front, and lots of lace.

Cabello also shared a pic of herself in a blue and brown bikini with a wrap draped around her hips. Along with the same sunglasses she could previously be seen wearing and a tote that appears to be perfect for the beach or time by the pool, the star is also popped on the gold Cinta Huggie Hoops by Dean Davidson.

The post sparked almost half a million reactions from adoring social media users, including a comment from one person who wrote, “Pretty 😍”

“[G]oddessss 🤩🤩🤩,” someone else added.

Another fan of both Cabello and her vacation style wrote, “GORGEOUS OMGGGG”

See Why Fans Adore Camila’s Distinctive Style

Getty Camila Cabello attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 2, 2025, in West Hollywood, California.

Along with the fact that fans appreciate Cabello’s vacation looks, they also adore what she wears when she shows up at industry events. For instance, on March 2, 2025, she attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, and wore a memorable magenta dress that featured both embroidered floral details and bead-covered fringe (see above).

Cabello then opted for a gold gown with a wide-open front panel that included ties that crossed her chest when she showed up at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, on March 2, 2025.

Getty Camila Cabello attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California.

The star again chose a golden dress when she was a guest at Vogue World: Hollywood at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, on October 26, 2025.

Getty Camila Cabello attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

For the 2025 Día De Muertos Gala in Los Angeles, on October 30, 2025, Cabello made a striking appearance in a ruffled black gown and a massive multi-strand pearl necklace.

Getty Camila Cabello attends the 2025 Dia De Muertos Gala presented by Lexus, Tequila Don Julio, Nike, DNERO, Calamigos Ranch and Maremoto at The Los Angeles River Center and Gardens on October 30, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

When the star posed for a photo at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, she slayed a form-fitting mesh dress and another sizable necklace that perfectly accentuated the look.

Getty Camila Cabello attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Cabello made another notable and fashionable appearance at the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17, 2026. Her dress not only boasted a black bustier and sheer scarf that fell down along her back and trailed behind her, but also had an artistic skirt section that was adorned with religious iconography.