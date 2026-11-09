Alix Earle Turns Heads at LACMA Gala, Leaving Little to the Imagination in Gorgeous Gucci Gown

A year after Alix Earle became the “Dancing With the Stars” season 34 runner-up, she’s still commanding attention on the red carpet. Over the weekend, the social media star attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala to benefit the museum and the entertainment industry overall.

The 25-year-old looked absolutely phenomenal in her designer gown, standing apart from the crowd and capturing plenty of attention.

Alix Earle Shimmers & Shines at LACMA

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Alix Earle certainly knows how to make a fashion statement. The 25-year-old recently attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala alongside plenty of Hollywood A-listers. Though Earle is primarily known in the social media space, she’s quickly branching out and elevating her brand presence.

“Something shiny @lacma @gucci” the influencer captioned a new Instagram post from the event. The designer gown shimmered and shone as its silver stretched to the floor.

Throughout the photo dump, Earle glowed in alluring poses. Some photos left little to the imagination as she showed off her best features. Many fans gushed over the ensemble, with many noting they would love to have the dress for themselves.

“This might be my favorite look ever!!!” one fan shared.

“Wow, you look absolutely stunning! I’m obsessed with how you style everything! ❤️” another chimed in.

“Unreal 😍😍” another added.

Alix Earle also attached a video of herself modeling the gown for the cameras. Fans loved watching her twirl around in the ensemble, sending the silver tassels flying.

The Influencer’s Career Exploded Over the Last Few Years

Alix Earle already had a massive social media following. After her run on “Dancing With the Stars” with Val Chmerkovskiy, her star power only grew. From there, she landed her own reality show, “Earle Meets World,” which premiered in September.

“It’s been weird for so many things to be going so right,” Earle told Byrdie over the summer.

Like many other creators, she stared small.

“I started posting on social media in middle school—like, the second that I was able to,” she told the outlet. “I think Instagram was the first thing I got. I always loved it, to the point where I annoyed my family all the time recording things around the house. At that point, I didn’t see it as a career path, but I loved creating and posting.”

After Alix Earle entered college, TikTok emerged. During the pandemic, her social media posting increased as a way to stay connected to the world around her.

Filming a reality show centered on her own life was unlike anything she had ever experienced before.

“There were a lot of moments where I felt uneasy about putting trust into someone else’s hands,” Earle told the outlet. “I’m so used to doing all the content myself, editing it, and putting it out on my own timeline. Letting go of that control was scary, especially for moments that felt a little bit more emotional.”

Shooting the series taught Alix Earle a valuable lesson about control. She learned to let go and trust others with driving once in a while. On top of that, feels proud to show off her less-than-perfect family and let the world know they’re just like everyone else.

“Earle Meets World” is now available to watch on Netflix.