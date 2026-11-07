Eva Longoria, 51, Is Red Hot in a Shimmering Gown at the Global Gift Gala

Actress Eva Longoria isn’t just a beloved member of the entertainment industry. She’s also a philanthropist.

She recently attended the Global Gift Gala to benefit the organization, which is designed to lend a helping hand to children, women, and families who need assistance.

Though the 51-year-old was focused on spreading goodwill, many fans couldn’t help but notice how elegant and glamorous she looked on the red carpet.

Eva Longoria Attends the Global Gift Gala in Style

For years, Eva Longoria has been an avid philanthropist and feels passionately about charity work. On November 5, she helped host the Global Gift Gala to raise awareness for families in need.

“Paris, what a memorable night! Celebrating fifteen years of The Global Gift Gala with my dear friend @mariarbravo was so special, ❤️” the “Desperate Housewives” star penned a new Instagram post, thanking everyone involved for their “generosity, warmth, and love.”

“To all our artists and everyone who made this event possible, thank you for giving so much of yourselves. You made this night unforgettable!” Longoria sweetly added.

For the occasion, the actress wore a strapless red evening gown with a gorgeous sweetheart neckline. She accessorized her formalwear look with plenty of glimmering diamonds, including a set of earrings, a necklace, a bracelet, and rings.

Getty Eva Longoria attends the Paris Global Gift Gala at Four Season George V Hotel on November 5, 2026 in Paris, France.

Fans flooded the comments to compliment her red carpet appearance for the evening.

“She was right all them years ago … red was her colour ❤️🔥” one fan noted.

“So beautiful and warm, as always, 😍” another added.

The Actress Feels Passionate About Giving Back

According to the Global Gift Gala website, Eva Longoria is an important part of the organization. She helps host charity events alongside President Maria Bravo. On top of that, she uses her platform to raise funds for her own foundation.

“The Eva Longoria Foundation is one of the beneficiaries of each event alongside with the Global Gift Foundation,” the site reads. “Its mission is to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship.”

On social media, the actress also advocates for her favorite causes, including equal pay for Latinas.

In 2018, Longoria opened up about her drive to give back and how philanthropy runs in her family.

“I come from a very philanthropic family,” she told Town & Country. “I have a sister who has special needs, and my mom was a special-education teacher for 30 years, so we always lived with the idea of giving back because we always needed those community resources.”

As the actress grew up, volunteering came naturally to her.

“I remember that ‘volunteer’ was a big word in our family, and I thought it was an actual job. Like, ‘when I grow up, I want to be a volunteer!’—and my mom taught me about that very early in life. I remember wondering, ‘Who are all of these people helping us?’ And they were just community philanthropic organizations. To me, it was important to continue that and give back, with or without fame,” Longoria explained.