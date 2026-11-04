Heidi Klum Had an Unexpected ‘Run-In’ With Ex-Boyfriend While With ‘Look-Alike’ Daughter

While news around the Halloween costume that Heidi Klum, 53, wore this year is still buzzing, she stepped out for lunch with her daughter, Leni, 22, and the two ran into someone unexpected: the model’s ex-boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, 40.

The Trio Appeared to Enjoy a Little Chat

The “surprise run-in” took place while Heidi was “enjoying lunch with look-alike daughter Leni … outside at Bar Pitti in New York City on Monday,” Page Six reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Vito — who dated Heidi for three years before they split in 2017 — stopped to visit the table where his ex-girlfriend and her daughter were sitting, and appeared to have a little chat with the pair.

Wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with his hair slicked back, he seemed to be keeping things casual for the day, as were the ladies that he ran into.

For Heidi’s outing with Leni, she could be seen wearing a seasonally appropriate and totally stylish navy blue coat as well as a long-sleeved gray shirt and jeans along with large, dark sunglasses. Leni wore a black ensemble and kept her sunnies on the top of her head to keep her hair pushed back away from her face.

Page Six also notes that “Leni held onto the family’s puppy Fritz, whom they adopted in April, during the meal with her mom.”

Heidi Klum’s Relationship History

Getty Heidi Klum, Ric Pipino, Seal, Vito Schnabel, Tom Kaulitz

If you remember when Heidi and Vito dated, that’s because they were a couple who showed up at industry events and on red carpets from time to time during their relationship. The same can be said for other men she’s been with over the years.

Back in 1997, Heidi married hairstylist Ric Pipino, 58, “when she was just 24 years old,” according to Hello! “Two years into their marriage, Heidi skyrocketed to fame by wearing the $10 million ‘millennium bra’ at the 1999 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The couple … divorced in 2002.”

That same year, Heidi started dating “billionaire Italian Formula 1 racing chief Flavio Briatore,” 76, per Hello!

Flavio — who had been in a relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell for five years before he moved on with Heidi — is the father of Leni, although Heidi and Flavio broke up while the model was still pregnant. Leni was born on May 4, 2004.

Getty Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore at the Formula One United States Grand Prix, on September 27, 2003, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While Heidi was pregnant with Leni, she met Seal, 63, when they were both in London attending the GQ Awards in November 2003. When they ran into each other a few months later in a hotel lobby in New York City, they ended up connecting, dating and getting married. The singer was even with Heidi when she gave birth to Leni and adopted the little one as his own.

“The couple married on a Mexican beach on May 10, 2005,” Hello! notes, while adding that they went on to have “three biological children together: sons Henry (born September 2005) and Johan (born November 2006), and daughter Lou (born October 2009).”

On January 22, 2012, Heidi and Seal announced that they had separated, and released a statement, saying, “While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2014, which is the same year that she met Vito and embarked on a three-year relationship with the art dealer. When their long distance relationship became too much of an issue, they ended things in September 2017.

Getty Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026.

Nowadays, Heidi is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 37, who she started dating in 2018, got engaged to at the end of that same year, and wed in 2019.

In 2020, she told People, “For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”