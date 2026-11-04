Simone Biles Stuns in Sparkling Red Bikini as Fans React to New Photos

Simone Biles is giving fans a glimpse into her recent life, and one outfit is certainly catching attention. The Olympic gymnastics champion shared a collection of 20 photos and videos on Instagram, including a stunning appearance in a sparkling red string bikini on slide number 6. The October roundup also featured sweet moments with her husband, Jonathan Owens and a special family milestone.

Simone Biles Shows Off a Dazzling Red Bikini

According to Hello!, slide 6 of the photo dump showed Simone Biles looking stunning in a bright red string bikini covered in sequin paillettes. The eye-catching two-piece highlighted her gymnastics-toned physique. She completed the look with jewelry, her belly button piercing and her long hair worn down to her waist.

The red bikini appeared in the Instagram carousel alongside a variety of personal photos and videos. Biles captioned the collection “October favorites,” giving followers a glimpse into some of her recent highlights.

The sparkling details made the swimsuit a standout fashion moment. Its bold red color also gave the look plenty of visual impact.

Simone Biles has shared plenty of personal moments with her followers over the years. This latest collection offered another look at her life away from gymnastics.

Sweet Moments With Jonathan Owens

The October roundup also included several photos of Simone Biles with her husband, Jonathan Owens. The NFL player recently started another season with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Hello!, the couple appeared together in several snaps throughout the collection. Their relationship remains a regular feature of Biles’ social media updates.

Owens, 31, and Biles, 29, have also spoken openly about their hopes of starting a family. However, both have previously explained that they have personal goals they want to achieve first.

Hello! noted earlier comments in 2024 in which Simone Biles confirmed that they “most definitely” see children in their future. She also explained that starting a family was something they discussed “always.”

The gymnast has previously shared that she would like to have two children. Owens, meanwhile, has joked about wanting a football team.

A Special Family Milestone

One of the most meaningful photos in the collection featured Simone Biles with her younger sister, Adria Biles. The final image showed Adria displaying her growing baby bump.

Adria announced in September that she was expecting her first child. She is having a baby boy, making Biles a future aunt.

The family news attracted plenty of attention in the Instagram comments. One follower wrote, “Awww you’re going to be an Auntie. Congratulations to your sister.”

Another commented, “Congratulations to your baby sis.”

Fans React to Simone Biles’ October Photos

Biles’ followers had plenty to say about the collection. While the bikini was a standout image, fans also noticed the happiness and personal moments throughout the roundup.

One commenter praised the gymnast’s apparent happiness, writing, “Happiness looks good on you, Simone!”

Her dog also attracted considerable attention. One fan admitted, “I LOVE your dog!” Another praised the pet’s appearance, commenting on its beautiful coat.

Other followers remarked on Simone Biles’ petite frame. One joked that they sometimes forget how small the gymnast is until they see her standing beside friends.

Between the sparkling red bikini, romantic photos with Owens, and exciting family news, the collection offered plenty for fans to enjoy.