Keanu Reeves Wore Dolly Parton’s Actual Playboy Costume for Halloween as a Teen — See Photos

Keanu Reeves has played plenty of captivating characters over the course of his career in Hollywood, from Ted “Theodore” Logan in the “Bill & Ted” franchise to Neo in “The Matrix” movies and beyond. However, one of his costumes stands out among the rest and it wasn’t even something he wore for a film role.

Indeed, when Reeves was just a teenager, he dressed up for Halloween in the outfit that Dolly Parton wore for Playboy. Not a replica, but the actual getup…bunny ears and all!

‘I Was Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny’

Back in 1978, Parton famously posed for Playboy while wearing a black bustier and large bunny ears that were symbolic of the brand. Years later, Reeves ended up in that very same outfit.

“My mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy,” the actor said during a chat on the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” in 2021. “And somehow I guess she didn’t take that home. And so we had it, and it was Halloween. So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bow tie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny.”

Reeves also opened up about the costume during an appearance on the “Graham Norton Show” that same year.

Noting that he was 16 when he donned the iconic ensemble made famous by the country music legend, he recalled, “I had the ears, I had the bow tie, I had the top, and then it was the stockings that I didn’t shave my legs, and I was wearing these really ratty sneakers, and then I was on the streetcar going to this fete Halloween party at the performing arts high school l went to.”

Keanu’s Mom Created Costumes for Dolly & Other Stars

Getty Patricia Taylor and Keanu Reeves at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

If you caught Reeves’ appearance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in February 2020, then you may remember that he brought his mom, Patricia Taylor, as his date.

“Although some viewers didn’t recognize Taylor at the time — and some even thought she was his girlfriend Alexandra Grant — she’s actually a member of the film industry herself,” Pop Sugar noted while also mentioning that “her famous costume clients have included Alice Cooper and Dolly Parton.”

Getty Costume designer Patricia Taylor

People also pointed out that Taylor “has lived a star-studded life of her own.” When she was younger, she “was a showgirl in Paris,” and Reeves said during an interview with the “Conversations with Charlie” podcast that she would also secure small jobs at fashion houses in the French city, which is where she fell in love with the craft.

Taylor eventually became a fashion designer herself, with People noting that she was behind stage looks for musicians like Parton as well as Anne Murray. On top of that, she created costumes for TV shows like “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?”