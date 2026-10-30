The Beautiful Natalie Portman’s Most Eye-Popping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Academy Award-winning Israeli-American actress and filmmaker Natalie Portman is one of the most talented and beautiful stars of the modern Hollywood era.

Portman, 45, won her Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the 2010 psychological horror thriller movie “Black Swan.” She has also been nominated for Oscars for 2004’s romantic drama “Closer,” 2016’s historical drama “Jackie,” and for producing the 2025 French sci-fi fantasy movie “Arco.”

She is also known for her portrayal of Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Padmé Amidala in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, and for movies like 1994’s “Léon: The Professional,” 2005’s “V for Vendetta,” and 2008’s “The Other Boleyn Girl.”.

However, Portman is almost as well known for her gorgeous fashion sense. Whenever she steps out onto a red carpet, she always looks fantastic. These are Natalie Portman’s best and most eye-popping red carpet looks over the years.

Ethereal Olive

Getty Natalie Portman at the 77th Academy Awards.

Portman’s look at the 77th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2005 was lovely and ethereal. The star wore a shimmering muted olive Grecian-inspired Lanvin gown with a plunging V-neckline, a cinched waist with metallic belt details, and a pleated skirt.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Natalie Portman at the 81st Academy Awards.

The actress was pretty in pink at the 81st Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2009. Portman wore an extremely feminine Rodarte gown with romantic, eclectic details.

An Oscar-Winning Look

Getty Natalie Portman at the 83rd Academy Awards.

On the evening she won the Best Actress Oscar for the aforementioned “Black Swan,” at the 83rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2011, Portman looked categorically triumphant (while also pregnant). She wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder empire-waisted burgundy Rodarte gown with Swarovski crystal beading that gracefully highlighted her pregnancy bump.

Lady in Red

Getty Natalie Portman at the 84th Academy Awards.

In 2012 at the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Portman was the quintessential lady in red. The actress wore a vintage 1954 strapless red Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with black polka dots, paired with beautiful Harry Winston diamonds.

Making a Statement

Getty Natalie Portman at the 92nd Academy Awards.

A powerful statement was made by Portman’s outfit at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. She wore a black and gold Dior Haute Couture gown with floral embroidery and a matching black cape embroidered with the names of snubbed female directors.

A Spectacular Recreation

Getty Natalie Portman with Charles Melton at the “May December” premiere in Cannes.

For the “May December” premiere at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, the movie’s leading actress looked spectacular. Portman wore a custom Dior recreation of Christian Dior’s 1949 “Junon” gown. It was a strapless ivory bodice with a cascading petal-like layered skirt with dark blue sequins.

Dramatic White

Getty Natalie Portman at the amfAR Gala at the 61st Cannes Film Festival.

At the amfAR Gala at the 61st Cannes Film Festival in 2008, Portman looked fabulous. She wore a sculptural multitiered ruffled white Givenchy dress with dramatic volume and swirled hair.

Gold Sequined

Getty Natalie Portman at the “Vox Lux” premiere in Venice.

At the 75th Venice Film Festival in 2018, for the premiere of her movie “Vox Lux,” Portman looked incredible. The star wore a glamorous custom gold-sequined Gucci gown with exaggerated shoulders, long sleeves, and subtle cut-outs.

Bold & Mighty

Getty Natalie Portman at the “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere.

Portman looked appropriately bold and mighty for the premiere of her movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Los Angeles in 2022. She wore a gorgeous asymmetrical glittering metallic mini-dress.

An Artistic Look

Getty Natalie Portman at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles saw Portman donning a highly artistic look. The actress wore a custom Dior Haute Couture floor-length gown with spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and intricate multi-colored floral micro-beading inspired by Impressionist art.

Portman has only had the one notable acting credit so far this year. That came in the dark comedy thriller movie “The Gallerist.”

She does, however, have two upcoming credits confirmed, the first of which, the rom-com “Good Sex,” is coming to Netflix later this year. The other, the psychological thriller film “Pumping Black,” doesn’t yet have a release date.

We look forward to seeing all of Portman’s upcoming work. Moreover, we can’t wait to see more of her looking fabulous on more red carpets in the near future.

Natalie Portman’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.