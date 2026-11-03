The Gorgeous Zoe Saldana’s Best & Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Academy Award-winning actress Zoe Saldana is one of the most talented, beautiful, and instantly recognizable women in Hollywood. Moreover, she’s the second highest-grossing lead actor ever.

Saldana, 48, has starred in some of the most popular franchises in movie history. For instance, she played Anamaria in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Nyota Uhura in the “Star Trek” franchise, Neytiri in the “Avatar” franchise, and Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 2024’s “Emilia Pérez” and has also appeared in the likes of 2011’s “Colombiana,” 2013’s “Out of the Furnace,” and 2022’s “The Adam Project.”

That level of fame has led Saldana to many a red carpet. The star has become something of a fashion icon and always looks fabulous stepping out onto them. These are Zoe Saldana’s best and most jaw-dropping red carpet looks over the years.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Zoe Saldana at the 87th Academy Awards.

At the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2015, Saldana was glowing. She wore a custom pale pink figure-hugging draped Atelier Versace gown that highlighted her stunning figure.

Out of This World

Getty Zoe Saldana at the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” premiere.

For the premiere of her movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in Los Angeles in 2017, Saldana looked suitably out of this world. She wore a bright orange sequined Emilio Pucci mini dress with a dramatic long fringe.

The Butterfly Dress

Getty Zoe Saldana at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Saldana wore the most romantic dress at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. It was a butterfly-adorned Gucci dress with vintage-style lace and leg-of-mutton sleeves.

Sizzling in Red

Getty Zoe Saldana at “The Hand of God” premiere.

The premiere of “The Hand of God” at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in 2021 saw Saldana absolutely sizzling. The actress wore a red sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Ethereal & Otherworldly

Getty Zoe Saldana at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere.

At the premiere of her 2022 movie “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Saldana’s captivating look was ethereal and otherworldly. The star donned a black Alexander McQueen embroidered corset and tulle skirt dress with beaded bluebells.

True Elegance

Getty Zoe Saldana at the 95th Academy Awards.

At the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2022, Saldana’s look was one of pure elegance. She wore an ivory Fendi Couture lace-and-mesh slip gown with sheer panels.

Dazzling Diamonds

Getty Zoe Saldana at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

On the same date as the above awards, but at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party later in the evening, Saldana was dazzling. Her outfit comprised a gold Cartier chainmail capelet (with 150+ diamonds, 67,000 hand-woven links, and onyx tassels) over a Michael Kors column skirt.

Scarlet Siren

Getty Zoe Saldana at the 2024 New York Film Festival.

Saldana was quite the scarlet siren at the 2024 New York Film Festival. For the event, she wore a gorgeous scarlet sequin Ferragamo dress with a plunging neckline.

Chocolate Radiance

Getty Zoe Saldana at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

For the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in 2025, Saldana was categorically radiant. She wore a chocolate-brown strapless sequined Saint Laurent gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a matching cape.

An Oscar-Winning Look

Getty Zoe Saldana at the 97th Academy Awards.

On the evening she won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in 2024’s “Emilia Pérez,” at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2025, Saldana looked triumphantly spectacular. She wore a stunning tiered custom ruby-red Saint Laurent gown.

A Sculptural Look

Getty Zoe Saldana at the 2025 Met Gala.

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was the theme at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. Saldana understood the assignment and wore a sculptural Thom Browne black ribbed corset bodice with white ribbed sleeves, a sequined collar, and a floor-length skirt.

We look forward to seeing Zoe Saldana looking incredible on more red carpets in the near future.

Zoe Saldana’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.