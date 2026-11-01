Gorgeous Cara Delevingne Wore Two of This Year’s Sexiest Halloween Costumes [SEE]

The gorgeous English model, actress, and musician Cara Delevingne brought some incredible levels of sexiness to Halloween this year, as she wore two of the most red hot costumes.

Delevingne, 34, dressed up as a pair of iconic characters from two memorable movies — one from within her lifetime, another from a little further back in time.

She took to social media to share her sexy costumes with her fans.

Cara Delevingne Dressed as Dr. Frank-N-Furter

The beautiful Cara Delevingne shared her 2026 Halloween costumes with the 38.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 1, she shared a carousel of photographs and a video of herself dressed as Dr. Frank-N-Furter from 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (who, of course, originated in the 1973 musical stage production “The Rocky Horror Show”).

A transvestite alien scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter was played by the iconic late Tim Curry, who passed away earlier this year. Curry played the character in both the original West End and Broadway runs of “The Rocky Horror Show,” and in the subsequent movie adaptation.

Delevingne’s post comprises nine photographs and one video. One of the pictures is of Curry as Frank-N-Furter. All of the others are of Delevingne in her costume — two alongside her girlfriend, the musician Minke, who is dressed as another “Rocky Horror” character, Magenta. Delevingne’s costume includes a black lace-up corset, a pearl necklace, dark dramatic makeup, fishnets, a black curly wig, and a heart tattoo on her shoulder. She looks absolutely fabulous.

In the one video, she is lip-syncing to the song “Sweet Transvestite,” which was performed by Curry in the musical and movie.

Her caption on the post reads, “Dr Frank N Furter will see you now. Don’t dream it, be it. Tim Curry forever #rockyhorrorpictureshow.”

Delevingne’s fans, followers, and famous friends absolutely loved the costume, with Australian actress Samara Weaving, who starred in the music video for Delevingne’s 2026 single “Crazy, Baby,” commenting, “Obsessed!!!!!!”

Another actress, Natasha Lyonne, wrote, “Incredible 🔥🔥.”

Model Poppy Delevingne, Cara Delevingne’s older sister, said, “Woaaaaaaah!!! HallowQUEENS!!! @caradelevingne @minke 🔥🔥🔥.”

One of Delevinge’s followers proclaimed, “Tim Curry would be proud.”

Another follower stated, “You guys just won Halloween. Everyone else can pack up their costumes. 😭😂”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “wonderful🖤🌟 how much we miss him 🙏🏻.”

Of course, that wasn’t her only costume this year.

Delevingne Also Dressed as Leeloo

A couple of days earlier, on Friday, October 30, Delevingne uploaded some pictures of another Halloween costume.

On that occasion, it was Leeloo from 1997’s “The Fifth Element.” Played by actress and model Milla Jovovich, Leeloo is Leeloo is a genetically engineered, superpowered, orange-haired supreme being sent to save Earth from total destruction.

The post includes eight photographs and three videos of Delevingne in costume as Leeloo. The costume comprises a revealing white bandage-like bodysuit and an orange wig. The pictures and two of the videos in the post show Delevingne in various poses, while the final video shows her being made up to look like Leeloo. Again, she looks fabulous.

Delevingne’s caption on this post reads, “Leeloo from the fifth element. Ultimate girl crush. Should I consider making this hair permanent? 🎃🔥🧡”

Her fans, followers, and famous friends loved this look, too. Mexican actress and singer Eiza González commented, “It’s [sic] looks amazing on you.”

“This is peak Halloween omg,” wrote one of Delevingne’s followers.

Somebody else claimed Delevingne was, “Hotter than the original 🔥.”

“Cara makes a perfect Leeloo, hot damn! and yess! to the hair 😁😍,” said someone else.

Finally, another individual said, “there’s genuinely nothing you can’t pull off 😮‍💨🔥.”

We absolutely love Cara Delevingne’s two Halloween costumes this year. Moreover, we hope she had a fabulous time celebrating spooky season.