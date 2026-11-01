Mary-Kate and Ashley’s Siblings — Meet the 6 Olsen Brothers & Sisters

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may have found fame as young actresses before becoming incredibly successful figures in the fashion industry, but they’ll always be sisters to their four siblings.

That’s right, if you weren’t aware, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen isn’t the twins’ only sibling. There are six Olsen brothers and sisters in total. Find out more about them all below!

The Older Olsen Siblings — Trent, Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth

Getty Elizabeth Olsen (center) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Back on on May 6, 1984, Jarnette and David Olsen welcomed their first child into the world, a son. Named James Trent Olsen, he is the oldest Olsen sibling. Although he goes by his middle name, his first name “serves as one-half of the inspiration behind Mary-Kate and Ashley’s Elizabeth and James brand,” according to People.

As for Trent’s profession, he’s not an actor, but instead, People notes that “[i]n 2014, Trent was working at Storm King Productions, which was founded by John Carpenter and his wife Sandy King,” while “he also authored several comics” around that same time.

More recently, when Trent got married to his now-wife, Alexis, his sisters were there to help him celebrate the big event with other family members and friends.

On June 13, 1986, Trent was joined in the family by fraternal twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, followed by Elizabeth, who was born a few years later, on Feb. 16, 1989.

Just like her older sisters, Elizabeth started acting when she was a child, even popping up in the twins’ “How the West Was Fun” (1994) and “The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley” series, before going on to become a star in her own right.

The Younger Olsen Siblings — Courtney and Jake

In 1996, Jarnette and David divorced, and he then married McKenzie Olsen. They had two children together, Courtney Taylor Olsen and Jake Olsen.

Courtney was born on May 10, 1997, and seems to have a good relationship with her older siblings. In April 2018, she even shared an Instagram post that showed her posing with a “Avengers: Infinity War” poster that featured Elizabeth. Courtney added a caption saying, “Just admiring my [expletive] of a sister.”

Courtney has also followed her sisters into show business. In August 2024, she shared an Instagram post that mentioned a movie titled “Cheers,” and added a caption, telling her followers, “Got the opportunity to work with these really cool women on a really cool short film ♥️ had the best time celebrating it at the LA shorts international film festival last weekend…Cheers to you ladies ;)”

On May 27, 2025, she also announced another memorable experience in an Instagram post, writing, “Got engaged this weekend …. no biggie.”

The youngest of the siblings is Jake Olsen, who was born in 1998, and is also the child of David and McKenzie.

“In 2016, Jake had a brief stint as a model, posing for a photo shoot for Runway magazine,” People notes, while adding that his “Instagram suggests that he’s currently working in the entertainment industry. In 2022, he assistant directed and acted in a music video, and in 2023, he appeared in an ad for Driply Coffee.”