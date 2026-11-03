Glenn Close, 79, Twins With Celebrity Impersonator Alexis Stone in White Outfits

Glenn Close, 79, had a surprising red-carpet companion at the “All’s Fair” season two premiere in New York on Monday. The actress coordinated with celebrity impersonator Alexis Stone, who looked remarkably like her in an identical white outfit. The pair shared a fun moment as they smiled, laughed and posed for photographs together.

Glenn Close and Alexis Stone Coordinate in White

According to the Daily Mail, the pair arrived at Highline Studios wearing matching white blazer dresses. Both outfits featured layered, frayed edges along the sleeves and hems. They completed their looks with black leather gloves and knee-high boots.

The coordinated ensembles made the two look almost like twins. Stone took the resemblance even further with a short blonde wig and dazzling drop earrings. The details closely matched Glenn Close’s appearance.

Glenn Close appeared delighted by the transformation. Her jaw dropped as she saw how closely the British drag artist had recreated her look. The two were later photographed giggling together and posing on the red carpet.

Glenn Close Has a Previous Connection to Alexis Stone

This wasn’t the first time Stone had recreated an iconic look associated with Glenn Close. In 2023, the artist transformed into Cruella de Vil for a Balenciaga fashion show.

The recreation required three months of preparation. Stone even wore the original wig created by Paul Huntley for Glenn Close during production of the film.

The ensemble also included a custom-made Balenciaga outfit. Stone added a 3D-printed modern vape stick in place of Cruella’s classic cigarette holder.

Alexis Stone Has Transformed Other Famous Faces

The British artist has also worked with several other celebrities. In 2024, Stone transformed Kim Kardashian into an albino alligator for Halloween.

According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian shared a series of portraits showing the elaborate transformation. Her appearance included white makeup, darkly lined eyes and long, pointed nails resembling claws.

Stone also shared details about the project on Instagram. The artist described it as a “mammoth task” that began with concept artwork two weeks before Halloween.

“Thank you Kim for trusting me,” Stone wrote. The artist also praised Kardashian as “the most blissful pleasure to work with.”

Apart from Glenn Close, other transformations have included Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly from “The Devil Wears Prada.” Stone wore the character’s signature curls and trench coat to attend Balenciaga’s 2024 show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

The artist has also recreated celebrities such as Adele, Miley Cyrus and Zayn Malik. Stone’s work has attracted a following of more than 1.4 million people on Instagram.

The Creative Process Behind the Transformations

Stone began experimenting with makeup as a teenager before dedicating more time to drag. The artist has since worked with Lady Gaga and Italian Vogue.

The Daily Mail noted an earlier interview with FEMAIL in which Stone explained how the transformations come together. The process often begins with inspiration from current events or a movie.

“They are all done on the first attempt,” the artist said.

Stone also revealed that the actual transformation can take around 40 minutes. The artist first downloads an image of the chosen subject before recreating their appearance.

For Glenn Close, the latest meeting brought the artist’s transformation skills onto the red carpet. The pair showed just how much fun a celebrity lookalike encounter can bring to an event.