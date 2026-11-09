The Gorgeous Rebecca Ferguson’s Best & Most Breathtaking Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson is among the most beautiful and in-demand actresses in Hollywood today.

Ferguson, 43, is known best for her roles in the British drama series “The White Queen,” 2016’s psychological thriller movie “The Girl on the Train,” and for playing both Lady Jessica in the “Dune” franchise and MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in three of the “Mission: Impossible” movies.

However, she is also known as something of a fashion icon. Her glittering career has taken her to many a red carpet, where she always looks absolutely fabulous.

These are Rebecca Ferguson’s best and most breathtaking red carpet looks over the years.

The Raven

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the 2024 Met Gala.

“Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” was the theme at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. Ferguson understood the assignment and wore a stunning custom Thom Browne high-neck sequined gown (with 60,000 crystals) under a dramatic black silk moiré cape lined in baby blue with raven motifs.

A Gothic Look

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the “Dune: Part Two” world premiere.

At the world premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in London, England, in 2024, Ferguson wore a particularly striking look. It was a black Fendi Spring 2024 Couture gown with silver embroidery, blending gothic elegance, and a futuristic edge.

Ethereal Beauty

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” U.K. premiere.

Adorned with pearls, Ferguson was a picture of ethereal beauty at the United Kingdom premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in London, England, in 2023. She wore a soft-draped Vivienne Westwood bridal gown with goddess-like detailing.

A Galactic Look

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” U.S. premiere.

For the United States premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in New York City in 2023, Ferguson’s look was categorically galactic. The star opted to wear a strapless Maison Natan couture gown with a structured bodice, a cinched waist, a dramatic flared skirt, and a bold futuristic Christophe Coppens necklace.

Black Velvet

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” global premiere.

The global premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” took place in Rome, Italy, in 2023. For the occasion, Ferguson wore an utterly gorgeous sleek black velvet Armani gown. It oozed pure glamorous Hollywood sophistication.

Romantic Pink

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the “Dune” screening at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

Ferguson’s look at the screening of “Dune” at the 78th Venice Film Festival in Italy in 2021 was beautifully romantic. The actress wore a pretty voluminous blush pink Dior gown with sheer tulle layers and a giant pink floral centrepiece.

A Dramatic Cape

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the 2018 BAFTA Awards.

In 2018, at the BAFTA Awards in London, England, Ferguson’s look was extremely dramatic. She wore an incredible black and ivory Stella McCartney cape dress (worn while pregnant, in solidarity with the Time’s Up social movement).

Lady in Red

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” U.S. premiere in 2018.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” star Ferguson was the quintessential lady in red at the film’s United States premiere in Washington, D.C., in 2018. She wore a striking red Valentino minidress that made her a vision in bold color.

A Chaotic Look

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the “Dune: Part Two” U.S. premiere.”

When someone can make chaotic look good, you know they’re iconic. At the “Dune: Part Two” United States premiere in New York City in 2024, Ferguson did exactly that. She wore a gothic Olivier Theyskens ensemble featuring a black bodysuit under a sheer cape gown with lace and fishnet panels, paired with thigh-high boots and layered chains.

Molten Gold

Getty Rebecca Ferguson at the “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” world premiere.

For the “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” world premiere in Birmingham, England, Ferguson looked spectacular. She wore an amazing molten gold Roberto Cavalli froissé lamé slip dress with a lace trim, a low back, and a fluid drape.

If you’d like to see more of Ferguson, you’ve got plenty to look forward to. The stunning star will appear in “Dune: Part Three,” which hits theaters in December. She will also reprise her role as Juliette Nichols in season 4 of Apple TV’s dystopian sci-fi drama “Silo” in 2027. Additionally, she will star in the romantic comedy-drama movie “Honeymoon/Funeral.” That one doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date.

We look forward to seeing all of Rebecca Ferguson’s upcoming work. Moreover, we’re excited to see more of her looking fabulous on red carpets in the near future.

Rebecca Ferguson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.