Mira Sorvino, 59, Stirs Up Fans With Pink Hair and Leather

Mira Sorvino not only slays amazing style in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” she also knows how to cause a stir with her real-life fashion choices. That includes the fact that she created a buzz among her fans when she showed off eye-catching pink hair and a chic leather look.

Mira’s Look Had an Angelic ‘Rock ‘N Roll’ Vibe

When you check out the Instagram post that Sorvino shared on Saturday, Nov. 1, you’ll see that she was posing outside on what appears to have been a rainy night while wearing a bright pink wig and a sleek leather jacket. She completed the ensemble with black pants that boasted cutout slits along the sides, a bulky studded belt, sheer lace shirt, dangling necklaces and blue boots. That’s not to forget about the wings.

The look was apparently inspired by next year’s Halloween festivities, with the star taking to the caption of her post to tell her followers, “Auditioning next year’s costume rock ‘n roll 👼”

The post prompted thousands of reactions from social media users, including plenty of adoring comments focusing on everything from Sorvino’s hair, leather and wings to her overall vibe.

“The pink hair looks so good on you! Love it! 💗,” one person wrote in a comment, with another fan of the star’s look adding that she’s “[p]retty in pink 🩷”

“Super Baddie. Work it, girl. 💯🤗💯,” another follower added, with someone else leaving a comment saying she looks “[a]bsolutely stunning!! 🩷🩷🩷🩷🔥🔥🔥”

Mira Always Shows Off Chic Style Choices

Getty Mira Sorvino at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026, in Anaheim, California.

Sorvino’s latest look may have been more of a costume than something that she might wear for a night out on the town, but that doesn’t mean that her normal style isn’t just as fabulous.

For instance, take a peek at the lovely lavender dress and silver booties that she showed up in while attending the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23 this past August, in Anaheim, California (see above).

Or check out the black long-sleeved piece that she wore in New York City on November 4, 2025, when she posed at the “Nuremberg” screening at the Museum of Modern Art. The item’s design was taken up a notch with the help of an angled skirt section at the bottom as well as a matching piece of fabric that trailed down her side.

Getty Mira Sorvino attends the ‘Nuremberg’ New York Screening at the Museum of Modern Art on November 4, 2025, in New York City.

Before that, Sorvino opted for a chic sheer outfit for the “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” opening night premiere in New York City, on June 4, 2025.

Getty Mira Sorvino attends the ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ Opening Night Premiere at Beacon Theatre on June 04, 2025 in New York City.

You’ll also surely love the fact that the perfectly fitted black business-like piece that she wore at the Los Angeles premiere screening of “City Of Dreams” on August 23, 2024, featured unexpected flair with the help of white ruffles.

Getty Mira Sorvino attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of ‘City Of Dreams’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

And you can’t deny that Sorvino was absolutely sizzling in a shimmering gown and black gloves when she showed up at The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 in New York City.

Getty Mira Sorvino attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 31, 2024, in New York City.

Finally, if you spotted the star at the POOPH Critics Choice Luxury Lounge event on January 13, 2024, in Beverly Hills, then you’ll have already seen her slay a leather jacket that was a little different than the one she wore recently, but was definitely just as sleek.