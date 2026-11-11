Claudia Schiffer Wishes Her Beautiful Lookalike Model Daughter a Happy 22nd Birthday [SEE]

German supermodel and occasional actress Claudia Schiffer has wished her beautiful lookalike model daughter a happy 22nd birthday.

Schiffer, 56, has three children, all of which she shares with her husband, the English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, 55.

Per People, their middle child and oldest daughter, Clementine Vaughn, was born on November 11, 2004. That means she turns 22 today.

Getty Clementine Vaughn.

Career-wise Clementine has followed in her mother’s footsteps and is pursuing a career as a model. She started very young when she graced the cover of Vogue Germany as a baby, with mom Claudia cradling her in her arms.

In 2024, the then-19-year-old Clementine told British Vogue that she was moving to New York City to make her modeling dream become a reality.

Schiffer took to social media to share her birthday message for Clementine with her fans.

Claudia Schiffer Calls Clementine Vaughn a ‘Beautiful Diamond’

Claudia Schiffer shared her birthday tribute to daughter Clementine Vaughn with the 2.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

The star’s post includes a single picture of her carrying Clementine when she was around three or four years of age. She has also tagged Clementine to notify her, but also so her daughter’s followers can see the post.

Schiffer’s caption on her post reads, “Happy 22nd birthday Clementine👸🏼Shine on you creative, witty, loving, tenacious, wise, beautiful DIAMOND💎💎💎.”

Fans and followers of Schiffer rushed to the comments section of her post in their droves to send Clementine their own lovely birthday messages.

Getty Claudia Schiffer holding Clementine in 2004.

The comments section of Claudia Schiffer’s post wishing her daughter Clementine Vaughn a happy birthday is bustling with messages. Her fans and followers joined Schiffer in sending love to Clementine as she turns 22.

Fellow supermodel Helena Christensen, who also dropped a like on the post, posted, “👏👏👏❤️.”

One of Schiffer’s followers commented, “Happy birthday fine lady!”

“Happy birthday to clemmie 🙌❤️,” wrote another follower.

Someone else said in partial German, “Very cute, sehr, sehr süßes Bild. Herzlichen Glückwunsch 🎂🍾🥂,” which translates as, “Very cute, very, very cute picture. Happy birthday 🎂🍾🥂.”

Referring to the picture in Schiffer’s post, a stylist reminisced, “I remember when she was around this age and got lost in the pale blue tulle of a Dior dress at a fitting, how time flies, happy birthday! 🩵”

“Omg 😍 happy Birthday 🌸,” posted somebody else.

Last but not least, one complimentary Instagram user noted, “What a gorgeous daughter and family. 💖🌸”

Above is an Instagram post by Clementine Vaughn with some recent pictures of her. If you wish to, you can join the 35,400 followers she currently has on the platform to keep up with what she gets up to.

We’d like to take this opportunity to wish the lovely Clementine Vaughn the happiest of 22nd birthdays. She really is the double of her supermodel mother and should, therefore, become a superstar in the modeling world. Moreover, we hope she’s having the most amazing day today spending time with her nearest and dearest.