Tyra Banks Is Unrecognizable During Stylish NYC Outing

Tyra Banks definitely knows how to create a buzz thanks to her looks, even earning herself a spot on the list of the world’s wealthiest models. On top of that, the star sparked quite a bit of interest while “smizing” along with her Christmas song, and when she showed off blonde hair while wearing a skintight bodysuit.

Now, she’s caused another stir after making an appearance in New York City while slaying a stylish outfit and a vibe that some think makes her look quite different.

New Photos of Tyra Have Sparked a Buzz

“Tyra Banks steps out in New York City. 🖤✨,” Page Six wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that went up on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

In the accompanying photos, the star can be seen walking outside of a building while wearing a full-length dress that was pulled down around her shoulders and had long sleeves that covered both of her hands. The item also featured a pattern that included a black base and brown details. Banks took the look up a notch by adding a denim piece around her waist, and slipped on sandals to complete the outfit.

Still slaying long blonde hair, Banks wore it down with loose waves that were pulled over her shoulders. She also opted for just enough makeup to enhance her overall look.

The photos prompted plenty of reactions from social media users who feel like Banks wasn’t looking like her usual self during her latest outing. One person left a comment on Page Six’s Instagram post, writing, “I had to look twice she looks different!”

“I don’t know who it is, but she looks good,” someone else wrote.

“I did not recognize her,” another person added, while others mentioned that they thought they were looking at other famous figures like Wendy Williams, La Toya Jackson and “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger.

Tyra Also Changed Up Her Look Last Year

While there’s no doubt that Banks likes to play around with her bold style choices, she sometimes shows up with an overall aesthetic that completely changes up her look and, in turn, causes quite a stir. Along with her recent appearance, she did the same last year.

“Banks turned heads and sparked major buzz after showing off a bold new look at Daily Front Row’s Ninth Annual Fashion L.A. Awards on Thursday night,” The Blast reported on April 25, 2025. “The supermodel-turned-mogul looked nearly unrecognizable as she hit the red carpet, rocking a striking makeup look that included thicker, bolder brows, shimmering silver eyeshadow, a warm blush for a radiant glow, and a light pink matte lip to tie it all together.”

Showing up for the fashion-focused event in lengthy dark brown belted coat, there was also “additional fabric draping off one shoulder for added flair,” according to The Blast. She completed her ensemble with brown closed-toe high heels and topped off her look with dark hair that was much shorter than it is now.