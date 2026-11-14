Elizabeth Hurley’s Most Buzz-Worthy Bikini Pics Will Leave You in Awe of Her Age

Fans adore seeing fashionable stars in eye-catching swimsuits, including Kate Hudson’s chic bikini that prompted reactions from Jennifer Lopez and Lindsay Lohan and Camila Cabello sparking a buzz in a two-toned two-piece. That’s not to mention Bella Hadid wearing a customized swimsuit for her 30th birthday and Gabrielle Union slaying a fiery red bikini ahead of her 54th birthday.

Of course, we can’t overlook Elizabeth Hurley, 61, who loves to share a bikini pic almost as much as her fans love when she posts a new photo of herself in a stylish swimsuit.

See the Star In Sultry Swimwear

Although we could go back years and include countless shots of Hurley in sultry swimwear, here are a few of her most recently buzz-worthy bikini pics.

Check out the Instagram post that she shared last month that shows her in a white bikini along with a straw hat.

A month earlier, she popped up a pic of herself in a white and blue striped string bikini.

“Life’s a beach 💋,” she wrote in the caption of a post that showed her in a light blue bikini as well as an animal-print robe.

Do you prefer her blush pink bikini…

…or her rosy pink bikini?

Hurley looked beautiful in black bikini…

…and ravishing in a red bikini.

Of course, we can’t overlook her leopard-print bikini!

Elizabeth Turned Her Love of Beachwear Into a Business

Hurley is such a fan of fashionable pieces to wear to the beach or while taking a dip in a pool, that she created her own “London based, luxury swim label” in 2005, and called it Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The brand’s website notes that along with “[f]ocusing on sensual fit and jet set influences,” it’s designs are meant “for the fashion-conscious woman seeking an element of luxury and excitement in her vacation wardrobe.” When it comes to exactly what the company offers, “[e]ach design is crafted using the highest quality cottons, silks and lycra to create well designed, high quality pieces for a beautiful summer wardrobe.” These designs include Hurley’s favorites, including the Parrot Dress, Flame Tunic, Talia One Piece and Marissa Bikini, among others.

In the years since it first launched, Elizabeth Hurley Beach has experienced “global success and now sells worldwide in both independent boutiques and renowned department stores.”

Hurley herself spoke about the brand, saying, “I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

“We’ve sold a lot of bikinis since we started,” she also said while discussing the brand she can not only be seen wearing in her Instagram pics, but is also involved with when it comes to design, manufacture, marketing and more. “We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader. … I hope we can keep going from strength to strength.”