Ugandan-Canadian actress Whitney Peak was an absolute work of art at the premiere of the new installment in “The Hunger Games” movie franchise.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” serves as both a sequel to 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and a prequel to 2012’s “The Hunger Games.”

Per IMDb, its plot is as follows: “Revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.”

Getty Whitney Peak at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” premiere.

Peak, 23, plays Lenore Dove Baird, the girlfriend of Joseph Zada’s main character Haymitch Abernathy, in the highly anticipated film.

The “Gossip Girl,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Hocus Pocus 2” star looked absolutely spectacular at the premiere, which took place at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall on Monday, November 16.

Whitney Peak Had a Bird on Her Shoulder at the Premiere

Getty Whitney Peak at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” premiere.

For the premiere, Whitney Peak wore a Robert Wun Fall 2026 Couture gown. It was a royal blue velvet one-shoulder number. The dress featured a draped bodice, a sculptural shoulder topped with a white bird, and a full pleated skirt, finished with diamond drop earrings and a slicked-back bun (per Fashion Bomb Daily).

Styled by Karla Welch, Peak was a walking work of art in the outfit, which was the absolute pinnacle of high fashion.

Needless to say, fans of Peak and “The Hunger Games” have had a lot to say about her look since it was posted online.

Fans Loved Peak’s ‘Insane’ Look at the Premiere

Fashion Bomb Daily featured Whitney Peak’s look on their Instagram account, sharing it with their 2.2 million followers. The comments section of the post is full of people complimenting the actress.

“Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan was among those who dropped a like on the post.

One of Fashion Bomb Daily’s followers commented, “This is what I wanna seeeeee! girl give me more make up and earrings please.”

“This dress is insane! It wins all the carpets for the year,” wrote another follower.

Someone else proclaimed, “Bomb ! 💣 DOT . Com 😍😍😍.”

“I feel like the bird looks like a crow and should’ve been black, but this is so 🔥. She looks perfect,” noted somebody else.

A very concise individual simply said, “Immaculate.”

“Yessss I can’t wait to see her shine! I love her she has such a unique beauty😍,” stated one particularly flattering fan.

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Very hot! @karlawelchstylist is an amazing stylist!”

In addition to “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Peak’s 2026 saw an appearance in one other film. That was Tommy Wirkola’s survival thriller “Thrash.”

She does, however, have several upcoming roles confirmed. They are 2027’s crime comedy movie “4 Kids Walk Into a Bank,” 2028’s crime thriller film “Miami Vice ’85,” and the romance flick “Ethel,” which doesn’t yet have an official release date.

We wish Whitney Peak all the success in the world with everything she does, including “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

The movie hits theaters in the United States this Friday, November 20.

Whitney Peak’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.