There’s no doubt that fans of fashion love a chic sheer dress, which is just one reason why those who are savvy to who is making stylish waves in Hollywood are buzzing about Tessa Thompson. Or, more specifically, they’ve noticed the dress that she just stepped out in that’s more than a little noteworthy.

Tessa’s Governors Awards Dress Earned Her High Praise

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Thompson attended the 17th Governors Awards in Hollywood with a slew of other accomplished industry figures while wearing a fabulously fashionable dress. In fact, her appearance was so dynamic that it earned her a spot on WWD’s list of the “Best Dressed at the 2026 Governors Awards” alongside Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and others.

WWD broke down Thompson’s stunning look by explaining that she “embraced couture originality in Schiaparelli, with a sculptural cutaway bodice and intricate lace and tulle detailing.”

With a fabulous mix of patterns and textures, Thompson’s dress also boasted both ruffles and a large pearl and gold adornment at her chest, which complemented her sizable earrings. She also let her accessories stand out by keeping her hair slicked back, yet took her look up a notch with makeup that added a touch of glamour to her naturally radiant face.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2026.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2026.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2026.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2026.

When Young, Bold, and Regal shared a video of Thompson’s look on Instagram (see above), social media users loved what they saw. One person took to the comments to write, “😍😍 Wow”

“Stunning per usual ❤️,” another fan of the star’s style added, as others called her “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

See Tessa’s Current Style and Find Out Why It’s Changed

Getty Tessa Thompson

Thompson’s fashion choices have not only come to a point where she’s seemingly on top of her style game, but she’s also changed her attitude toward what she wants to wear and how she wants to wear it.

“You know that thing that gets bandied around a lot, and I used to say it, of fashion is armor? I just don’t feel that way about it anymore. I kind of don’t want armor. I don’t want to a separation between myself and people when I go to these events,” she told Harper’s Bazaar this past June.

“I think the whole point for me now is to be in the room and meet people and see people and be seen, but really be seen,” the star explained. “Not like, ‘Oh, she looks like a highlighter.’ I think I used to have that kind of thing, it used to be this separation between my private self and my public self, and I just feel more integrated now. So I like the idea of something that I wear on the red carpet feeling like something that I’d actually like to own or would wear again.”

With that in mind, see the sort of ensembles she’s worn to industry events this past year…

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2026.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Celebrate Awards Season 2026 at Bar Marmont on January 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends Netflix’s Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute To Founder Robert Redford during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley on January 23, 2026, in Park City, Utah.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2026 during New York Fashion Week at Sotheby’s on February 11, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends Ami Paris Chez Balthazar Restaurant at Balthazar on February 16, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the ‘Is God Is’ New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 27, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party at People’s on May 4, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations ‘His & Hers’ screening and conversation at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on May 11, 2026, in New York City.