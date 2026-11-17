There’s no doubt that fans of fashion love a chic sheer dress, which is just one reason why those who are savvy to who is making stylish waves in Hollywood are buzzing about Tessa Thompson. Or, more specifically, they’ve noticed the dress that she just stepped out in that’s more than a little noteworthy.
Tessa’s Governors Awards Dress Earned Her High Praise
On Sunday, Nov. 15, Thompson attended the 17th Governors Awards in Hollywood with a slew of other accomplished industry figures while wearing a fabulously fashionable dress. In fact, her appearance was so dynamic that it earned her a spot on WWD’s list of the “Best Dressed at the 2026 Governors Awards” alongside Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and others.
WWD broke down Thompson’s stunning look by explaining that she “embraced couture originality in Schiaparelli, with a sculptural cutaway bodice and intricate lace and tulle detailing.”
With a fabulous mix of patterns and textures, Thompson’s dress also boasted both ruffles and a large pearl and gold adornment at her chest, which complemented her sizable earrings. She also let her accessories stand out by keeping her hair slicked back, yet took her look up a notch with makeup that added a touch of glamour to her naturally radiant face.
When Young, Bold, and Regal shared a video of Thompson’s look on Instagram (see above), social media users loved what they saw. One person took to the comments to write, “😍😍 Wow”
“Stunning per usual ❤️,” another fan of the star’s style added, as others called her “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”
See Tessa’s Current Style and Find Out Why It’s Changed
Thompson’s fashion choices have not only come to a point where she’s seemingly on top of her style game, but she’s also changed her attitude toward what she wants to wear and how she wants to wear it.
“You know that thing that gets bandied around a lot, and I used to say it, of fashion is armor? I just don’t feel that way about it anymore. I kind of don’t want armor. I don’t want to a separation between myself and people when I go to these events,” she told Harper’s Bazaar this past June.
“I think the whole point for me now is to be in the room and meet people and see people and be seen, but really be seen,” the star explained. “Not like, ‘Oh, she looks like a highlighter.’ I think I used to have that kind of thing, it used to be this separation between my private self and my public self, and I just feel more integrated now. So I like the idea of something that I wear on the red carpet feeling like something that I’d actually like to own or would wear again.”
With that in mind, see the sort of ensembles she’s worn to industry events this past year…
Tessa Thompson’s Sheer Dress Boasts Bold Belly-Baring Cut-Out