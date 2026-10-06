The Beautiful Sabrina Carpenter’s Most Breathtaking Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

Gorgeous singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter is one of the most instantly-recognizable and beautiful women in the world.

Carpenter, 27, is known best for singles like “Nonsense,” “Feather”, “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Manchild.” However, she’s also now known as something of a fashion and style icon.

That’s largely because her fame has taken her to many a red carpet, where she always looks absolutely fabulous.

Let’s take a look at Sabrina Carpenter’s best and most breathtaking red carpet looks over the years.

Golden Girl

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 2022 Met Gala.

At the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where the theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Carpenter looked absolutely sensational. She wore a golden custom Paco Rabanne two-piece that comprised a shimmering silver bra top paired with a voluminous, crystal-embroidered gold sequined skirt and sweeping train.

The Floral Look

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

For the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, Carpenter went for a groovy retro vibe. She opted to wear a multi-colored floral sequined Moschino gown with bold cut-outs and a halter neckline. She completed her look with a headband and wavy hair.

Rhinestone-Embellished Film Strips

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 2026 Met Gala.

Carpenter’s outfit for the 2026 Met Gala in New York City was nothing short of spectacular. The theme was “Costume Art” and she undoubtedly got the memo. Her custom Dior gown was constructed from rhinestone-embellished film strips and reels from the 1954 movie “Sabrina” (starring Audrey Hepburn). The outfit wrapped her body with beads, boasted a sheer black gemstone-dotted skirt, and was finished with a crystal headpiece featuring film stills, and Old Hollywood pin-curl hair styling.

Crystal Flower Motif

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2024.

In Los Angeles at the Pre-Grammy Gala before the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024, Carpenter looked extremely dramatic and sophisticated. She opted for a sleek black satin David Koma gown that featured a crystal flower motif, a high neck, and a dramatic thigh-high slit.

Snakeskin Leather

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Carpenter’s look was exceptionally bold. She wore a shiny black Tory Burch snakeskin leather corset top with crocodile details, paired with a sheer, shimmering long skirt.

Orchid-Inspired Train

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala.

Carpenter nailed the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. She wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a tight black bodice and an enormous, voluminous pale blue, orchid-inspired satin skirt and train.

Madonna’s 1991 Oscar Dress

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

For the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Carpenter went for a truly iconic vintage look. She wore the same Bob Mackie silver sequined strapless column gown originally worn by Madonna at the 1991 Oscars. Inspired by Marilyn Monroe, it featured a scalloped sweetheart neckline. She styled the look with heavy De Beers diamonds.

Baby Blue Mermaid Gown

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 67th Grammy Awards.

The 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2025 saw Carpenter wearing a beautiful custom JW Anderson baby blue satin mermaid gown. It had a knotted halter neckline, feather trims at the hips and hem, a dramatic train, and an open back design featuring diamond chain detailing.

Pink Mermaid Gown

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

For the 2025 BRIT Awards in London, Carpenter wore another stunning mermaid gown. This romantic look was a pink custom Alexander McQueen gown with ruffled detailing, a fitted bodice, silver embellishments, and a train.

Boldly Pantsless

Getty Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala.

The final entry is from the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, where the theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Carpenter wore a custom Louis Vuitton (by Pharrell Williams) burgundy pinstripe jacquard bodysuit with a cropped tailored jacket featuring elongated trains, crystal buttons, and a white shirt-collar detail.

Carpenter has enjoyed a busy 2026 — the highlight of which was arguably releasing a single, “Bring Your Love,” with Madonna in April.

Fans of Carpenter can look forward to two upcoming acting roles for the star. She will play the iconic Ginger Rogers in the untitled Fred Astaire biopic alongside Tom Holland. She will also play the eponymous Alice in an “Alice in Wonderland” musical film. Neither of those projects have official release dates yet.

Regardless, we look forward to seeing them both. Moreover, we’re excited to see more of Carpenter looking fantastic on future red carpets.

Sabrina Carpenter’s discography and filmography info were courtesy of Discogs and IMDb, respectively.