The Lovely Sadie Sink’s Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

Beautiful actress Sadie Sink is fast becoming one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood.

Sink, 24, is known best for her star-making role as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s brilliant sci-fi horror series “Stranger Things.” However, she has also appeared in several major movies. They include the 2022 psychological drama “The Whale,” 2025’s post-apocalyptic musical drama “O’Dessa,” and 2026’s Marvel Cinematic Universe offering “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

That level of fame has led Sink to many a red carpet. Her appearances have helped her become quite the fashion icon in a relatively short period of time.

In this piece, we’ll look at Sadie Sink’s best red carpet looks to date.

Romantic Powder Blue

Getty Sadie Sink at “The Whale” screening at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

At the 79th Venice International Film Festival’s premiere of “The Whale” in Italy in 2022, Sink looked like she’d stepped straight out of a fairytale. Her romantic look comprised a powder blue strapless Alexander McQueen gown with a crystal-embellished metallic bodice featuring midriff cut-out detailing, and a voluminous layered tulle skirt.

Met Gala Debut

Getty Sadie Sink at the 2025 Met Gala.

For her Met Gala debut in New York City in 2025, Sink nailed the event’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. She wore an elegant custom Prada black satin gown with a deep plunging bodice, a sheer Chantilly lace draped capelet over her shoulders, and a wide pleated train.

Ice Ice Sadie

Getty Sadie Sink at the 78th Tony Awards.

Sink chaneled Old Hollywood glamour for the 78th Tony Awards in New York City in 2025. The star wore a gorgeous custom ice blue Prada gown with a plunging neckline, crystal embellishments, and a sparkling bow feature at the waist.

Crystal-Embellished Bralette

Getty Sadie Sink at the “Stranger Things” season 5 premiere.

Sink’s bold statement look at the Los Angeles world premiere of “Stranger Things” season 5 in 2025 was quite the talking point. She opted to wear a custom Prada ivory satin two-piece. Specifically, the two pieces were a striking crystal-embellished bralette with thin straps and a V-neckline, and a matching high-waisted column maxi skirt with crystal waist detailing.

The Prada Suit

Getty Sadie Sink at the “Stranger Things” season 4 premiere.

The premiere of the previous “Stranger Things” season — season 4 — took place in 2022 in New York City. Sink looked equally stunning for that one. The actress wore a custom oversized all-white Prada suit comprising a double-breasted blazer with padded shoulders and trousers. She accessorized with a diamond choker and a sleek ponytail.

Elegant & Polished

Getty Sadie Sink at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

At the 28th Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2023, Sink looked incredibly elegant and polished. She wore a Haute Couture Chanel black silk strapless dress with an embroidered gold. silver, red, and black bustier bodice and full skirt.

Youthful Yet Sophisticated

Getty Sadie Sink at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sink’s look at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018 was youthful yet sophisticated. She chose to wear a custom white Hiraeth high-low dress with a floral lace overlay and 3D floral appliqués on the shoulders. The star completed her look with black strappy sandals and a bold red lipstick.

Emerging Red Carpet Presence

Getty Sadie Sink at the “Stranger Things” season 2 premiere.

At just 15 years old in 2017 at the “Stranger Things” season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Sink cemented herself as an emerging red carpet presence. Her standout look was a beautiful black-and-white structured and beaded Chanel dress, a black purse, and strappy black heels.

Lady in Red

Getty Sadie Sink at the premiere of “The Whale” at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.

For the premiere of “The Whale” at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival in Canada, Sink was the quintessential lady in red. The star wore a stunning structured Stella McCartney gown with modern cut-outs and a single shoulder strap.

Gothic Inspired

Getty Sadie Sink at the opening night of “John Proctor Is the Villain.”

In 2025, at the opening night of her Broadway play “John Proctor Is the Villain” in New York City, Sink went for a gothic-inspired look. Her moody and romantic Vivienne Westwood black dress featued a corseted bodice and gathered skirt.

The wonderful Sink has several major upcoming projects planned for the near future. For example, she is strongly expected to reprise her role as Jean Grey from “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” in 2027’s “Avengers: Secret Wars” and future “X-Men” films. In the more immediate future, she is set to appear in both the romantic drama miniseries “The Marriage Plot” and the movie adaptation of the aforementioned “John Proctor Is the Villain.”

We’re excited to see them all. Moreover, we look forward to seeing Sink looking amazing on more red carpets in the future.

Sadie Sink’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.