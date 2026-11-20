Professional dancer Cheryl Burke may have retired from “Dancing With the Stars,” but she still certainly knows how to command attention and captivate a crowd.

The 42-year-old recently attended the Clio Awards in Hollywood. She certainly dressed for the occasion, dripping in style and elegance as she graced the red carpet.

See the photos Cheryl Burke shared.

Cheryl Burke Shines at the Clio Awards in Hollywood

The Clio Awards honor innovations and creativity in advertising and design. Cheryl Burke attended the awards on November 18. Fans spotted her on the red carpet, looking quite radiant as ever.

“Good times with good people! ♥️” the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared in a new Instagram post. “Thank you @influential_co + Clio for having us. Cheers to all of the amazing creators who won a Clio award last night. Well deserved and keep inspiring! 🫶🏼”

Burke’s ensemble featured a top completely made of strands of pearls that began at her neck and cascaded down, leaving little to the imagination. Other photos in the post reveal the gown was completely backless, so she let her gorgeous dark hair down.

The 42-year-old accessorized the look with a pair of lacy black gloves and a clutch, which perfectly matched her gown’s skirt. A pair of dangling pearl earrings matched her dress’s bodice.

Right away, followers flocked to the comments to compliment Burke’s dazzling look.

“You are GLOWING! 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote in the comments.

“Obsessed with you in this dress!” a friend of Cheryl Burke’s added. “This dress/ensemble is FABULOUS!!! xoxo @cherylburke sending hugs, my friend.”

Cheryl Burke also added a “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram so fans could see how she brought her stunning look to life.

The Former DWTS Pro Pursues Other Ambitions These Days

Many former “Dancing With the Stars” pros go on to pursue dance in other avenues. Edyta Sliwinska and Karina Smirnoff have taught classes. Meanwhile, Cheryl Burke has fully immersed herself in the beauty industry.

“I am now actually into the beauty space,” the 42-year-old told PEOPLE in May, noting that dance doesn’t play a big role in her life anymore. “I’m still figuring life out, and the transition has been different for me, but it’s also been really fun doing new things.”

“I have always had a passion for beauty,” Burke continued. “All the glam that we use — we are honestly so privileged to have amazing makeup artists.”

However, she added that the dance world primarily uses makeup as a mask. Cheryl Burke added that she often felt like she needed to hide behind the makeup. Now, she wants to change that.

“Now I’m discovering who I am underneath it all and really trying to enhance my beauty instead of hide it,” she told the outlet. “It’s been an interesting journey and lots of learning new things and figuring out who I really am underneath it all.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 concludes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 on ABC.