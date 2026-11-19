Actress Simone Ashley was born in the UK, but her parents are immigrants from India. Her heritage has always played an important role in her life.

Prince William recently invited the 31-year-old to perform her music at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. Ashley felt delighted to accept the offer and attended the event in a lovely Indian ensemble.

Simone Ashley Arrives in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize Awards

Simone Ashley looked absolutely dazzling at the Earthshot Prize Awards in India on November 17.

“Thank you to Prince William and the @earthshotprize for inviting me to India to perform, and be part of a special celebration of this year’s finalists,” the “Bridgerton” star captioned a new Instagram post, showing off her gorgeous attire.

“The last few days in Mumbai have been a whirlwind, celebrating all the extraordinary people leading the way, creating meaningful change and helping to build a better future for our planet,” Ashley continued. “One of the highlights for me was attending the Children’s Earthshot Prize and witnessing the amazing achievements of the young change makers in India! 🙏🏾”

Getty Simone Ashley arrives to attend the Earthshot Prize awards night at the Jio World Convention Centre on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

“I also got to wear my beautiful lehenga by @swadesh_online x @manishmalhotraworld together with my @zoyajewels 💚🇮🇳✨” the actress concluded, thanking her designers.

Fans flooded the comments to compliment Simone Ashley’s ensemble. Many agreed that she absolutely deserves to be the next Bond girl.

The Actress Has Begun Exploring Other Creative Pursuits

Though primarily known for her role as Viscountess Kate Bridgerton in the hit Netflix show, “Bridgerton,” Simone Ashley landed a role in “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” Starring alongside Meryl Streep was an absolute dream for the actress.

From there, the 31-year-old began exploring her musical side too.

“What I love about making music is that it’s my story, my life, my creative control,” she told ELLE in September.

“With movies, it’s more about being the director, producer, writer and star,” Ashley continued. “It is hard to have control and shape the future of a project and how it’s going to look. I actually prefer making music when I’m busy, because I’m more out of my head and creatively inspired. When there’s a lot of adrenaline, that’s when I tend to do better work.”

Just before the interview, Simone Ashley made her live-music debut for Prince William and 150 guests at Windsor Castle.

“It was an honour to meet Prince William,” the 31-year-old shared. “I wasn’t nervous, which was a good sign. Although the art of performing live is definitely a muscle I need to exercise, and my confidence will develop. He enjoyed it.”

“He’s very excited for Mumbai, as am I,” Ashley told the outlet ahead of the November 17 performance. “I’m looking forward to a whole tour of Indian designers. I’m still finding my feet with my wardrobe, but it’s a journey I’m really excited for.”