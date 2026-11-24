There’s no doubt that plenty of celebrities are willing to strip down and wear incredibly revealing ensembles.

That includes Julianne Hough in a booty-baring dress that left fans “obsessed” and Tessa Thompson in a piece with a belly-baring cut-out, as well as Mckenna Grace in a Britney Spears-inspired sheer dress and Jennifer Lopez in a “pantsless” look with a fishnet bodysuit. Of course, we can’t forget about Kylie Jenner posing in just a giant bow.

That’s not to mention Bella Hadid who just posed for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in nothing but a pair of furry shoes.

Bella’s Bold Photo Sparked a Buzz

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In a photoshoot that accompanied a new interview with Hadid for the December 2026/January 2027 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the model can be seen in a black-and-white shot that shows her from the side with one arm draped over her head and the other arm covering her chest. Of course, the most notable aspect of the image is surely the fact that she’s not wearing any clothes and simply has on a pair of furry high-heel shoes.

Photographed by Karim Sadli with Laura Genninger acting as the Creative Director for the shoot, Hadid was styled by Jonathan Kaye while her hair was done by JAWARA and Diane Kendal was responsible for her makeup.

When Harper’s Bazaar shared the photo of Hadid on Instagram, it sparked thousands of reactions, including hundreds of comments. Although some folks were feeling iffy about the lack of clothing, others admired what they were seeing.

One person wrote that the model looked “absolutely stunning 🤍”

“INCREDIBLE ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” added another fan of the photoshoot.

Someone else left a message saying, “LOVE HER SO MUCHHHHH ❤️❤️”

See More of Bella’s Revealing Style Choices

Getty Bella Hadid attends the ‘The Apprentice’ Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024, in Cannes, France.

While you can see Hadid in revealing lingerie on the Victoria’s Secret runway and wearing risqué looks in other fashion shows for top brands, she also often opts to wear bold outfits during appearances at industry events that allow her to display her own sense of style.

For instance, sometimes she pops up in a sheer item and other times she wows the crowd in a piece that boasts eye-catching cut-outs, a high slit, plunging front or bare back. Although she occasionally chooses to cover certain areas of her body with a piece of fabric or carefully placed accessory, she’s just as likely to show off what others might hide. Either way, she always looks incredibly chic.

See more examples of Hadid’s bold style choices below (and in the pic above):

Getty Bella Hadid attends the ‘La Bataille De Gaulle: L’Âge De Fer’ (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026, in Cannes, France.

Getty Bella Hadid attends FX’s ‘The Beauty’ New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on January 14, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Bella Hadid attends the ‘Tre Piani (Three Floors)’ screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021, in Cannes, France.

Getty Bella Hadid arrives for the Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York.