Actress Elizabeth Olsen is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood today.

The youngest Olsen sibling, 37, is known for her role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including starring in the brilliant Disney+ series “WandaVision”), as well as for movies like “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Oldboy,” and “Godzilla.”

Over the years, her fame has taken her to many a red carpet, where she’s worn some fabulous outfits. Let’s take a look through her most breathtaking examples.

Rhinestone Embellished

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the 2014 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2014 Met Gala in New York City was “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.” For the occasion, Olsen wore a playful, sparkling, rhinestone-embellished blue mini dress by Miu Miu, paired with two-tone yellow and red pumps.

Ivory Icon

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the “Captain America: Civil War” U.K. premiere.

At the United Kingdom premiere of “Captain America: Civil War” in London in 2016, Olsen looked absolutely stunning. She wore an elegant, structured, long-sleeved ivory Alexander McQueen gown with a ruched bodice and keyhole detail. Her look was finished with a bold red lipstick.

Glittering & Romantic

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Olsen opted for a glittering and romantic look at a screening of “The Square” at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a pink sequin Miu Miu gown with floral appliqués, draped sleeves, and a plunging neckline, accessorized with Chopard jewels.

Vampy Pantsuit

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere.

In Los Angeles at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, Olsen wore a vampy black Oscar de la Renta strapless corseted lace pantsuit with a lined lace bodice, crop pants, and a draped satin waist panel flowing into a train.

Slinky & Sultry

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere.

At the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere in Los Angeles in 2019, Olsen’s look was slinky and sultry. She wore a teal crystal-beaded Alexandre Vauthier silk jersey gown with long sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, a ruched bodycon fit, and a thigh-high side slit.

Lady in Red

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the “Love & Death” premiere.

For the premiere of her miniseries “Love & Death” in 2023 in Los Angeles, Olsen opted for a fabulous deep red Givenchy silk organza dress with a distinctive U-shaped hemline, an open back accented by bows, and Givenchy sandals.

Keeping It in the Family

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2023, Olsen kept it in the family. The star wore a custom cream plunging V-neck caftan-style gown designed by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. It had cape-like sleeves and a simple train. She accessorized with dramatic Chopard diamond chandelier earrings.

Shimmering & Liquid-Like

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the 95th Academy Awards.

Making her debut as a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2023, Olsen wore a shimmering and liquid-like black mesh Givenchy halter gown. It had sequins, a plunging cowl neckline, a beaded fringe, a sheer overlay skirt with floral hem detail, and a slight train.

Ethereal White

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2024, Olsen wore an ethereal white Vivienne Westwood gown with a ribbed corset top, pearl-embellished floral lace details, a mermaid silhouette, and silk taffeta train. She accessorized with Reza jewelry, Jimmy Choo sandals, and red lipstick.

Casual Yet Chic

Getty Elizabeth Olsen at the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” premiere.

Olsen went with an unexpectedly casual yet chic look at the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” premiere in Los Angeles in 2015. She paired a white T-shirt with a navy blue wrap skirt featuring a high-low hemline, finished with ankle-strap peep-toe pumps.

This year, Olsen has been busy giving birth to her first child with musician Robbie Arnett, so she hasn’t had any acting roles. However, if you’re missing seeing her on screen, don’t fret. She has several projects lined up.

Olsen will feature in the FX family drama “Seven Sisters,” which should premiere some time this year (although no specific release date is confirmed yet). She will also star in next year’s conspiracy thriller film “Panic Carefully,” as well as the drama series “Once There Were Wolves” and the comedy-drama movie “Love Child,” neither of which have release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing all of Olsen’s upcoming work. Moreover, we’re excited to see her looking fabulous on more red carpets in the future.

Elizabeth Olsen’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.