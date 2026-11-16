‘Thor’ Actor Chris Hemsworth Is a Picture of Strength in Shirtless Training Snaps [SEE]

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth has shared a series of snaps in which he’s looking a picture of strength while training with his fitness instructor.

Australian actor and producer Hemsworth, 43, plays the founding Avengers member Thor Odinson in the MCU. In order to stay in the kind of shape required to play the Asgardian God of Thunder, he sticks to a strict training regime.

He regularly posts photographs of his training sessions. In his latest social media upload, the star is shirtless doing what appears to be kickboxing training.

Hemsworth Joked About His Ego in His Latest Post

Chris Hemsworth shared his latest training snaps with the 58.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes a carousel of eight photographs. In all eight, Hemsworth is with his fitness trainer, Luke Zocchi. Hemsworth is shirtless, looking in amazing shape and wearing boxing gloves, while Zocchi is holding the training pads for Hemsworth to hit. Zocchi looks incredibly fit, but is significantly smaller than Hemsworth.

Hemsworth’s caption on his post jokingly reads, “Some people train against bigger, stronger opponents to improve their skills. I prefer smaller ones to improve my self-esteem. Thanks @zocobodypro my ego has never been healthier. Truth be told he’d kick my ass but he knows I’ve gotta be on camera so there’s legal boundaries he knows he can’t cross. #truefriend”

The actor also tagged the photographer, Evan Paterakis, to thank him for his efforts.

AC/DC’s 2000 rock hit “Come and Get It” plays over the post.

Hemsworth’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts about the fabulous shape he’s in.

Hemsworth’s Fans & Followers Are in Awe of His Physique

Getty Chris Hemsworth.

The comments section of Chris Hemsworth’s latest training post is flooded with messages from his fans and followers. Most of the messages are people complimenting the “Thor” actor on the incredible shape he’s in.

Rico Verhoeven, the world’s best kickboxer and now professional boxer, commented, “Let’s gooo….great shape brother 🔥💪🏼.”

Another follower wrote, “Looking ripped, great workout Chris plus love the loyalty from @zocobodypro.”

“Damn it Chris my wife is on this app,” joked someone else.

“That’s what I’m talking about @chrishemsworth 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 inspo!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” said another individual.

Somebody else noted, “Those calf muscles 🔥🔥.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user proclaimed, “Ohhhh😮My Goodness Gracious My Gorgeous Thor!!!!😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏”

Hemsworth has enjoyed a busy and productive 2026. The actor appeared in the critically acclaimed crime thriller movie “Crime 101” and made a cameo appearance in the Spanish thriller series “The Tribute,” which stars and is executive produced by his wife, Elsa Pataky. Perhaps most notably, he will reprise his role as Marvel’s God of Thunder in next month’s highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday,” which hits theaters on Friday, December 18.

The Australian also has a number of additional projects lined up. He will star in the action thriller flick “Subversion,” the crime drama mystery thriller film “Kockroach,” and the epic action sequel “Extraction 3.” Hemsworth is also rumored to star as Prince Charming in a movie of the same name. However, none of those projects have been given confirmed release dates yet.

We do, however, look forward to them all.

Chris Hemsworth’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.