Spanish-British actress Dafne Keen looked absolutely stunning in a plunging gown at the season 3 premiere of the Disney+ fantasy adventure series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

The premiere took place on Tuesday, November 17, at The Empire State Building in New York City.

“Logan” star Keen, 21 — who reprised her role as Laura, aka X-23, from the film in 2024’s Marvel Cinematic Universe offering “Deadpool & Wolverine” — plays Artemis in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Keen took to social media to share her look at the season 3 premiere with her fans.

Dafne Keen Had the ‘Most Beautiful Night’ at the Season 3 Premiere

Dafne Keen shared her look at the season 3 premiere of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” with the two million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of ten photographs and a single video. In all of the media, Keen is seen wearing her outfit from the event. It was a cream long-sleeve ruched maxi gown with a plunging neckline, styled by Schiaparelli. She accessorized with small silver ear cuffs. The star looked absolutely fabulous.

She also tagged those who were responsible for her look, including Schiaparelli, Swarovski, her makeup artist Samantha Lau, and her hairstylist Takuya Yamaguchi.

The caption on Keen’s post reads, “Most beautiful night celebrating @percyseries at the Empire State Building!!”

Jackie Gleason’s 1958 recording of “All This And Heaven Too” plays over the post.

Keen’s fans and followers headed to the comments section of her post in their droves to share their thoughts about it.

Everyone Loved Keen’s Season 3 Premiere Look

Getty Dafne Keen at the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” season 3 premiere.

The comments section of Dafne Keen’s post about her look at the season 3 premiere of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is brimming with lovely messages. Her fans, followers, and famous friends all think she looked fabulous at the event.

Fellow Marvel actress Ming-Na Wen, who played Melinda May in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and stars alongide Keen in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” commented, “🔥🔥🔥Soooo gorgeous!”

Another “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” co-star, Jennifer Beals, wrote, “Gorgeous 🔥.”

Singer and actress Andra Day, who also appears alongside Keen in the series, posted, “HER 😍💖.”

Saara Chaudry, yet another “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” actress, said, “My lady 🤍.”

“Literally a goddess 🌟,” wrote one of Keen’s followers.

Similarly, another follower proclaimed, “A literal angel 💘💘💘.”

A Spanish-speaking follower asked, “Hola bella Dafne, es legal que seas tan linda y bella?? 😍❤️🤔🙄😳😃😊😘😍” That translates as, “Hello beautiful Dafne, is it legal that you are so cute and beautiful??. 😍❤️🤔🙄😳😃😊😘😍”

Somebody else called Keen “Stylish, gorgeous and elegant🥰🥰🥰.”

“Wow! Unreal Daffers 😍❤️,” noted someone else.

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “OMG she is the most stunning woman in the world ❤️.”

Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” begins on Friday, November 20, when the first two episodes release on Disney+. Two episodes will then release weekly on November 27, December 4, and December 11, respectively.

Keen’s Future Roles

In addition to that series, Keen has three upcoming movie appearances confirmed. She will appear in the comedy film “The Marshmallow Experiment,” the horror offering “Night Comes,” and the action thriller flick “Barracuda.” It should be noted that none of those projects have confirmed release dates yet.

We wish her all the very best with her ongoing career and can’t wait to see all of her upcoming work.

Dafne Keen’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.