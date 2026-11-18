Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal has given his candid reactions to two of the biggest pieces of pop culture news from the last week.

Pascal, 51, is currently on the promotional tour for his new movie “Behemoth!” Per IMDb, the synopsis for Tony Gilroy’s comedy-drama film is as follows: “Follows a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles. A love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it.”

He was speaking to Entertainment Tonight alongside his “Behemoth!” co-star Eva Victor when he was informed about both the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the casting of Robert Pattinson as James Bond.

The star of “The Last of Us” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” was on camera when both snippets of information were revealed to him, so his reactions were as natural as it was possible for them to be.

Pedro Pascal Needs a Chance to Catch Up on the Latest MCU News

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In a mid-credits scene of last week’s finale of the Disney+ show “VisionQuest,” Robert Downey, Jr.’s Doctor Doom resurrected Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch from the ruins of Mount Wundagore. Scarlet Witch had died in 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but her resurrection by Doom means she will now almost certainly appear in “Avengers: Doomsday,” which hits theaters next month on Friday, December 18.

Pedro Pascal, of course, is playing the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in the hotly anticipated superhero movie. In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, he was asked about Olsen’s return as Scarlet Witch in the film.

Entertainment Tonight’s interviewer asked him, “Your reaction to Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch returning for ‘Doomsday’?”

Pascal replied, “Are you telling me?”

The interviewer responded, “I think so. Am I?”

“Are you telling me?” Pascal asked again.

“Yeah. It was in the end of “VisionQuest” last week. There was a lot of people who were excited,” replied the interviewer.

A shocked Pascal responded, “Give me a chance to catch up! They got me working too hard on this promotional tour for ‘Behemoth!'”

Of course, as someone who has already filmed “Avengers: Doomsday,” there’s every chance Pascal was already fully aware of Olsen’s return in the movie. That said, Marvel Studios are very clever and often film their movies in ways that keep secrets even from the actors starring in them. There is, therefore, also a chance that Pascal’s surprised reaction was genuine.

Pascal Calls Robert Pattinson’s Casting as James Bond a ‘Home Run’

Getty Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal.

Also during his Entertainment Tonight interview, Pedro Pascal’s “Behemoth!” co-star Eva Victor asked him, “Do you want to know James Bond?”

Victor was referring to the recent news that British actor Robert Pattinson, 40, has been cast as the new 007.

Pascal eagerly responded, “Who’s James Bond?”

“You don’t know?!” Victor replied.

“They cast James Bond?” Pascal asked in response.

The Entertainment Tonight interviewer then chimed in, saying, “Robert Pattinson.”

Pascal then said, “Oh wow! Oh wow!”

Victor proclaimed, “I didn’t know you didn’t know! I would have said it, like, three hours ago.”

Referring to the fact that the director of the recent “Dune” movies has been selected to helm the next Bond movie, Pascal then asked, “Is it still Denis Villeneuve?”

At the same time, the interview replied, “Yes,” and Victor replied, “Of course.”

Pascal then concluded by repeating, “Oh wow!” He then added, “Home run!”

We’re as excited about the Pattinson casting as Pascal is and we can’t wait to see if his Reed Richard interacts with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in “Avengers: Doomsday.”