James Bond’s Next 007 Is Officially Revealed

Robert Pattinson is trading Gotham City for a license to kill. The actor has officially been selected to play James Bond, becoming the newest star to take on one of cinema’s most recognizable roles.

The casting announcement ends years of speculation about who would replace Daniel Craig as the legendary British spy. Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray 007 in the official film franchise and the first to take over the role since Craig’s departure after 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

The Search Was Extensive

The decision follows an extensive search that generated countless rumors and betting predictions. Several actors were linked to the role over the years, including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. More recently, attention shifted to performers such as Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor.

Pattinson was not necessarily the expected choice. The 40-year-old actor is already an established Hollywood star, best known for Twilight and his portrayal of Batman in DC Studios’ franchise.

According to the casting process, Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult joined the group of actors who tested for the role in late October. The finalists were evaluated on their stunt work, screen presence and dialogue performances for director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

The process was reportedly kept so secret that Pattinson did not learn he had secured the part until Sunday morning. Villeneuve personally delivered the news, while Pascal contacted the other finalists.

Pattinson Dishes on the New Role

Pattinson expressed his excitement in a statement announcing the news.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” he said per the Hollywood Reporter. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Villeneuve also shared his enthusiasm about the casting, praising the actors who participated in the process before welcoming Pattinson to the franchise.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,” the filmmaker said.

“I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

The casting marks another major milestone for Pattinson, who has had an especially busy year. He appeared in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and starred in A24 films “The Drama” and “Primetime.” He also has a role in Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three,” scheduled to arrive in theaters Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, Pattinson is filming “The Batman Part II” in London. The production’s temporary break reportedly gave him an opportunity to participate in the Bond screen tests.

The upcoming 007 film will be directed by Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Pascal and Heyman are producing the project for Amazon MGM Studios.

The film does not yet have a title or release date, but the franchise is officially entering a new era with Pattinson taking over the iconic role.