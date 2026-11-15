Christopher Walken, 83, Makes Extremely Rare Appearance with Beautiful Wife of Nearly 60 Years

Christopher Walken made a rare appearance with his wife. The Oscar winner, 83, has been married to Georgianne Walken, 82, since 1969. Georgianne is a former actress and former casting agent, whom Christopher met in 1963 when they starred together in a play. She has mostly kept a low profile, but turned up for a recent appearance with her husband.

The married pair showed a wholesome physical display of affection on the red carpet. Fans have wondered how their marriage has progressed over the years, and the couple showed that their love is still just as bright.

They also looked becoming in their sense of style, as Christopher and Georgianne didn’t miss a beat in front of the cameras.

Christopher Walken And His Wife Embraced On The Red Carpet

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Christopher Walken’s life with Georgianne has brought Christopher all the fulfillment he needs. The pair were seen just as much in love as ever at the Museum of Modern Art’s annual film benefit in New York on November 12. They were last seen together more than two years prior at the premiere of “Dune: Part Two.”

Christopher wore a classic black suit, while Georgianne went with a chic look. The former casting director chose a red leather jacket, a turtleneck sweater, and red glasses to match her outer layer.

The married duo held hands when they arrived before switching to an embrace on the red carpet. Christopher gently held his wife by the back while she reciprocated; Georgianne also placed her hand on her husband’s chest.

Christopher Walken And His Wife Have Been Together For More Than 63 Years

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Although they’ve been married since 1969, Christopher and Georgianne Walken have been a couple since 1963. The pair first met when they starred in a rendition of “West Side Story.”

Christopher played Riff, and his future spouse played Graziella, Riff’s girlfriend. Their chemistry went beyond the play, as the pair soon entered a romance. Christopher was primarily a theater actor during the ’60s, and the pair didn’t marry until six years into their relationship.

Their 1969 nuptials coincided with Walken’s ascendancy into a film career, which picked up in the ’70s. Georgianne worked intermittently for decades before transitioning into a career as a casting director. She worked on more than 80 film and TV productions from 1989 to 2007 before retiring.

The Walkens have never had children. In a 2005 interview with the HFPA, Christopher said he had no hobbies or additional interests, and had never wanted to be a father. The actor said he and Georgianne frequently interacted with his brothers’ children and joked that he was “very glad when they leave.”

Christopher Walken Lives A Low-Profile Life Away From Technology

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Christopher Walken has remained active well into his 80s. The actor is the lead star of the dark comedy “Back in Black.” He’s kept his film and TV career running simultaneously, appearing in blockbusters like “Dune: Part Two” and shows such as “The Outlaws” and “Severance.”

Walken is intensely private in his personal life. In 2025, the Oscar winner revealed to The Wall Street Journal that he has no use for mainstream technology. Walken has never used the internet, nor a smartphone, nor even owned a phone in general.

“I don’t have technology. I only have a satellite dish on my house. So I’ve seen “Severance” on DVDs that they’re good enough to send me. I don’t have a cell phone,” the 83-year-old told the outlet. “I’ve never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered.”