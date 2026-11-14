Ana de Armas Flashes Her Underwear in Sheer Gown on Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend [SEE]

The gorgeous Academy Award-nominated Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas has finally confirmed the longstanding rumor that she’s in a relationship with the Venezualan singer Beto Montenegro.

De Armas, 38 — who received her Best Actress Oscar nomination for playing the iconic Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 psychological drama film “Blonde” — has been linked to the 37-year-old star for a few months now (age per Famous Birthdays).

The actress was first seen kissing Montenegro in August. He then seemed to disappear from her social media posts. In October, however, a photo dump by de Armas showed a place card next to her at an event with Montenegro’s name on it.

Now, there’s no doubting their relationship status, as the happy couple stepped out on two red carpets this week, which included making their red carpet debut together.

Ana de Armas Wore a Revealing Outfit on Her Red Carpet Debut With Beto Montenegro

Getty Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro.

Actress Ana de Armas and musician Beto Montenegro made their red carpet debut as a couple on Wednesday, November 11.

It came in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Latin Recording Academy 2026 Person of the Year Gala. The event honored Daddy Yankee and took place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Sin City.

For the occasion, de Armas wore a gorgeous black gown with a lacy see-through skirt from Wiederhoeft’s SS27 collection (per Reality Tea). It left very little to the imagination and revealed the star’s underwear. Needless to say she looked absolutely fabulous, however.

Montenegro wore a smart but loose-fitted black suit, a light blue shirt with a blue collar, and a navy blue tie.

However, that wasn’t the couple’s only appearance on a red carpet this week.

De Armas & Montenegro Also Stepped Out Together a Day Later

Getty Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro.

One day after their red carpet debut, Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro stepped out together again at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This time, it was at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 12.

The couple looked equally as happy and equally as fabulous on their second red carpet venture.

Per Hello, de Armas wore a stunning, plunging, light blue silk gown by the high-end fashion house Ellie Saab. It came from the designer’s Spring 2027 collection and featured a low-cut scoop neckline, elegant floral print, and intricate lace detailing.

Montenegro wore a very smart charcoal grey double-breasted suit, with a white shirt and maroon tie.

“Knock Knock,” “Knives Out,” and “Ballerina” star de Armas has a complicated relationship history that includes romances with the likes of model and actor Marc Clotet (to whom she was married from 2011 until 2013), screenwriter and director David Victori, agent Franklin Latt, artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, Cuba’s president’s stepson Manuel Anido Cuesta, and actor and producer Tom Cruise (per Elle).

She will certainly be hoping her relationship with Montenegro ultimately fares better than all of those. We wish her well in that regard.

If you’re excited to see de Armas’ future projects, you’ll be happy to know there are several in the pipeline. She will star in the movies “Sweat,” “Reenactment,” “Palm Grove,” and “Impunity,” and the television series “Safe Houses.” Notably, all five of those projects are thrillers. We look forward to seeing them all.

Ana De Armas’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.