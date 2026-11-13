Emmy Rossum Is Red Hot In See-Through Top at ‘Furious’ Screening in Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

Actress and singer Emmy Rossum looked categorically scorching at a screening of her Hulu crime series “Furious” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 11.

The event was also a Q&A, allowing fans of the show to ask its stars questions about everything from their experiences on set to future plans for the series.

“Shameless” star Rossum, 40, who also appeared in movies like 2004’s “The Day After Tomorrow” and 2019’s “Cold Pursuit,” shared four pictures from the event with the 4.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Two of the pictures show Rossum and the cast on stage at the SAG-AFTRA Plaza. The other two are taken in the building, away from the stage. The cast all look fabulous.

Rossum’s caption on the post begins, “It was very special to be reunited with the Furious crew last night at the SAG Screening. (Happy Birthday @captainscootmcnairy! We missed you!)”

It concludes, “Thank you for hosting, @sagaftra! It’s always a joy to be in a room full of fellow actors.”

However, it was Rossum’s post showing off her look from the event that grabbed the most attention.

Rossum Looked Phenomenal at the ‘Furious’ Screening

Emmy Rossum shared her look from the “Furious” screening in another post on Instagram.

For the event, Rossum wore a structured, spaghetti-strap black bustier bodysuit featuring opaque sweetheart-shaped cups and sheer mesh paneling with vertical boning details. She paired it with high-waisted, tailored black trousers with visible belt loops. Her hair was styled with the most beautiful curls.

The three photographs she shared, however, are all from the waist up and the first one also shows her wearing a leather jacket. She looks absolutely gorgeous.

She captioned this post, “Last night @sagaftra ✨.”

Rossum’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on her look.

Rossum’s Fans & Followers Think She Looks ‘Amazing’

Getty Emmy Rossum.

The comments section of Emmy Rossum’s post showing off her look at the “Furious” screening is buzzing with activity. Fans and followers have left countless messages telling the star how fabulous she looks.

“You are amazing,” wrote one of Rossum’s followers.

Another follower commented, “The dream of every man on this planet…. Mrs Emmy Rossum 💘.”

“Oh babe🔥😍❤️,” said one smitten follower.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Dope fit!!!”

“Always had a crush on Emmy 😍,” admitted someone else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Holy curls 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

If you aren’t familiar with “Furious,” you should definitely check it out. Rossum plays the leading role of Alice Black in the show.

Per IMDb, the show’s plot is as follows: “FBI agent Alice Black is on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer. Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.”

The first season of the show boasts a highly impressive 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Luckily, per Variety, it’s been renewed for a second season. We absolutely can’t wait for that.

Emmy Rossum’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.