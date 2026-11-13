Tyga And Madelaine Petsch Split Months After ‘Really Happy’ Update

Madelaine Petsch and Tyga have reportedly ended their relationship after more than a year of romance speculation. Multiple sources confirmed the split to People, bringing an end to a relationship the pair largely kept out of the spotlight.

The breakup comes only months after a source described them as “really happy” together and said the “Riverdale” actress had been spending time with Tyga’s son. Tyga and Madelaine Petsch’s breakup marks a sharp turn for a couple who had appeared increasingly comfortable being seen together in public.

Tyga And Madelaine Petsch Have Reportedly Split

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Tyga and Madelaine Petsch attend Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

People reported on Nov. 12 that Tyga and Petsch had called it quits after more than a year together. The outlet cited multiple sources who confirmed the breakup, though neither Tyga nor Petsch had publicly addressed the split at the time of publication.

The former couple also never formally confirmed their relationship, despite being spotted together repeatedly over the past year. That means much of their romance unfolded through public sightings and source reports rather than social media declarations or interviews.

Their decision to keep things relatively private made the breakup somewhat unexpected, particularly because recent reports had suggested the relationship was going well.

They Were Described As ‘Really Happy’ Just Months Ago

The breakup comes after Tyga and Petsch were seen enjoying an affectionate outing at Knott’s Scary Farm in September. At the time, a source told People that the two were “really happy.”

The source also said Petsch had been spending time with Tyga’s son, King Cairo, whom the rapper shares with Blac Chyna. That detail suggested the relationship had grown more serious.

Petsch and Tyga were photographed holding hands during the outing, adding to months of speculation that they were a couple. Neither of them publicly commented on the status of their romance at the time.

Their Romance Had Been Building For More Than A Year

Tyga and Petsch were first linked in early 2025 after they began appearing together publicly. They were photographed courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in February and later attended Vanity Fair and Instagram’s Young Hollywood event together that same month.

Their relationship remained largely under the radar, with neither star offering much insight into how or when they began dating. Still, the pair continued to fuel speculation through several outings. Their low-key approach stood out because both Tyga and Petsch have previously had public relationships.

Tyga was famously linked to Kylie Jenner for several years, while Petsch previously dated musician Travis Mills for about three years before their 2020 split. By comparison, her relationship with Tyga was much quieter and unfolded with relatively little public commentary.

Tyga And Madelaine Petsch Have Not Addressed What Led To The Breakup

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 19: Tyga (L) and Madelaine Petsch attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

So far, there is no public explanation for why Tyga and Petsch ended their relationship. Neither has released a statement addressing the split, and no specific reason for the breakup has been identified. That leaves the end of their romance largely as private as the relationship itself.

For now, Tyga and Madelaine Petsch’s breakup appears to mark the end of a relationship that developed quietly and stayed mostly outside the spotlight. Only months after reports suggested they were “really happy,” the pair have now reportedly gone their separate ways.