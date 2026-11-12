Popular British Actress Lisa Maxwell’s Beloved Daughter Passes Away at 27 — Our Hearts Go Out

British actress Lisa Maxwell, who is best known for her role in “The Bill,” is mourning a heartbreaking loss as her daughter, Beau Jessup, passed away at the age of 27.

Columbia University announced the news on Instagram, sharing a post on the school’s journalism account.

“Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program. We join Jessup’s family, friends and classmates in remembering her,” the post read. “Last month, Columbia News reached out to Jessup as part of the Notebook series, which highlights some of the many fascinating students who study at the University. With permission from her family and encouragement from leaders and her peers at the J-School, Columbia News decided to publish this insightful discussion in memory of her far-too-brief life and experience at Columbia and in New York City.”

In a separate statement, the school said they “extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and loved her.”

No cause of death was announced.

What Was Beau Jessup Planning To Do Post-Graduation?

https://www.instagram.com/p/Dfnc0gbFzlc/

Jessup was six months out from graduating with her master’s degree in May 2027, and in the unpublished interview shared by Columbia, she explained her hopes for post-graduate life.

“I want to work as a journalist and writer, reporting on people, culture, and social questions with the rigor I’m learning at Columbia,” she said. “I’m particularly drawn to journalism for its power and immediacy, while continuing to write for theater when a subject benefits from being explored through a different form.

“I’m inspired by journalists who have also written plays: Jeff Biggers, whose reporting has appeared in The New York Times and The Guardian, alongside his work as a playwright, and Josh Duboff, who worked as a senior writer at Vanity Fair before writing plays, including Scarlett Fever.“

In an October 2024 post, Maxwell celebrated her daughter joining the program at Columbia.

“Congrats to all the new MSt students! Especially my daughter Beau( in the middle 😍)Best of luck on this new and exciting part of your journey ,” she posted.

Her most recent post on X was also a resharing of a photo of the Columbia Journalism School Class of 2027, in which she wrote, “Congratulations guys! Especially my daughter @BeauJessup over in NYC making us all super proud. ❤️.”

Beau Didn’t Want To Pursue An Acting Career

In a 2008 interview, which was transcribed by Hello Magazine, Maxwell said that her daughter had no interest in following in her mom’s footsteps, pursuing an acting career.

To be honest, when I get home she’s more interested in showing me her homework than who I’ve been pretending to be all day,” Lisa told Take It Easy. “As she’s growing up, she’s become more of a little mate to me. We have so much fun together, and I’m constantly amazed by all the new things she’s learning to do. When I think back to how tiny and helpless Beau was when she was born, and compare it to the funny, clever little girl she is now, it’s just unbelievable. I’m so amazed that Paul and I created this little human being who’s so brilliant.”