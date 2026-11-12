Kate and Oliver Hudson Remember Hayden Panettiere’s Incredible Talent and Personality

Kate and Oliver Hudson are remembering their late costar Hayden Panettiere and the memories they made while working with her.

During the November 10 episode of their “Sibling Revelry” podcast, the siblings reflected on Panettiere’s personality, talent and the time they spent together on different projects.

Kate worked with Panettiere in the 2004 film “Raising Helen,” while Oliver appeared alongside her in the television series “Nashville.”

Both siblings shared their admiration for the actress, who died in August at age 36.

Oliver Hudson Remembers Working With Hayden Panettiere on ‘Nashville’

Oliver opened up about his experience working with Panettiere on “Nashville,” where she played country music star Juliette Barnes.

The series aired for six seasons between 2012 and 2018, with Oliver joining the cast during Season 3 as music executive Jeff Fordham.

During the podcast, Oliver admitted that he was still processing Panettiere’s death.

“I haven’t even talked about it … it’s just crazy,” he said.

He remembered how much fun they had together while filming the series.

“She was amazing. So much fun. We had the best time,” Oliver shared.

He also mentioned that his sister had known Panettiere well through her own experience working with the actress.

The siblings’ conversation gave listeners a look at the relationships Panettiere developed throughout her career.

Getty Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson Describes Hayden Panettiere as Fierce and Strong-Willed

Kate also reflected on her experience working with Panettiere in “Raising Helen.”

The 2004 comedy-drama featured Kate as Helen Harris, a young woman who unexpectedly becomes responsible for raising her sister’s three children.

Panettiere played Audrey Davis, one of the children Helen takes into her care.

Looking back on their time together, Kate remembered Panettiere’s strong personality.

“She was incredible,” Kate said, describing her former costar as “fierce” and “strong-willed.”

Her comments reflected the lasting impression Panettiere made on her colleagues, even years after they worked together.

The siblings also discussed how naturally Panettiere approached her work, particularly when preparing for demanding scenes.

Oliver Hudson Reveals Hayden Panettiere’s Impressive Memory on Set

One of Oliver’s favorite memories involved Panettiere’s ability to memorize dialogue.

He recalled watching her arrive at the makeup trailer with large sections of dialogue to learn.

Rather than spending hours studying, Panettiere could read her lines once or twice and quickly remember them.

“No one remembered lines like her,” Oliver said.

He admitted that he was amazed by how easily she prepared for scenes.

When he asked Panettiere how she managed to remember everything, she explained that she had a photographic memory.

Oliver jokingly recalled feeling jealous of her ability.

The story offered another example of the talent Panettiere brought to her performances.

According to People, Panettiere died on August 16, 2026, just days before her 37th birthday. Authorities later ruled her death accidental.

Although Kate and Oliver worked with Panettiere at different points in their careers, both remembered her as someone who made a lasting impression.

Their conversation celebrated her personality, dedication and the memories she left behind.