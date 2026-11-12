Former Child Star, 88, Makes Public Appearance 46 Years After Last Movie

Billy Gray, one of the former stars of the sitcom “Father Knows Best,” was sighted on November 10. The 88-year-old was a prominent actor during the 1950s, even earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for playing James “Bud” Anderson on the hit show. Gray was also a rising star during the ’50s, appearing in a wide variety of films during the sitcom’s run.

Gray comes from a family of actors and joined the profession because of his mother and brother. The former actor was fortunate to avoid any bad experiences as a child actor and still has loving memories with the “Father Knows Best” cast.

His acting career came to a screeching halt due to controversy in 1960, although he continued in Hollywood for two more decades before stepping away.

Billy Gray Was Seen In Los Angeles Looking Fit And Healthy

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Billy Gray was seen on an errand in Los Angeles, California. The former actor had a casual look as he went out and about in the city. Gray was seen in a bright blue puffer jacket with a Montreal Canadiens hockey team patch. He wore a beige button-down shirt with an open collar that he paired with loose off-white trousers.

The 88-year-old completed the look with a baseball cap, while an event credential hung around his neck. He carried a rolled-up paper and a black bag, suggesting he came out in public with a task in mind.

His appearance came as a welcome surprise to fans, as Gray was last seen in 2021. He made an appearance on Fox News at the time to look back on his career. Gray is not married and is not known to have children. His first public sighting in five years confirms that Gray is still in good health and continuing his activities.

Billy Gray Has Fond Memories Of His Time On ‘Father Knows Best’

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In his 2021 Fox News interview, Billy Gray reflected on his time on “Father Knows Best.” The former actor was only 16 years old when he was cast on the sitcom. The series ran for six seasons from 1954 to 1960.

He revealed he fell into acting by accident at the age of 5. When his older brother was in a play, the then-5-year-old was spotted running up and down the aisle when a woman approached him and asked to meet his mother. Coincidentally, the woman was the agent of Grey’s mother, Beatrice, who was also an actress.

Gray called his time on “Father Knows Best” the “best” time of his career. He had nothing but glowing words for his castmates, saying he enjoyed wonderful times with them.

“I had a really wonderful relationship with the cast, and it gave me an opportunity to do a lot of physical comedy,” he said fondly. “I enjoyed doing that stuff.”

Billy Gray’s Acting Career Never Recovered From A Scandal

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Gray’s career was permanently affected in 1962 when, at the age of 24, he was caught with illegal possession. After serving 45 days in prison, he realized his opportunities were gone for good.

“When I got out, I thought I could go back to work, but my agent said, ‘We can’t handle you anymore,’ ” he said. “I got a few acting jobs after that, but nothing interesting. It was basically the end.”

Gray appeared in a handful of movies and shows through the 1960s. By the ’70s, however, he was rarely ever onscreen. He reprised his role as Bud in the “Father Knows Best” reunion films, before his last movie, “Porklips Now,” in 1980.

He then became an entrepreneur and motorcycle speedway racer and race promoter.