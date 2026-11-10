Hollywood Legend Bette Midler, 80, Looks Gorgeous in Rare Public Appearance

Bette Midler made a rare red-carpet appearance on Sunday, November 8, attending Netflix’s World Premiere of the animated film “Steps.” The event was held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Bette Midler Looks Gorgeous on the Red Carpet

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Midler posed for photos on the red carpet, and she looked gorgeous in a navy gown with beaded detailing. She styled her hair into an updo and accessorized with pointy-toe mesh heels. She also posed alongside directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, and the cast who lent their voices to the project. Among those in attendance were Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Radcliffe, and Young Mazino.

Getty Young Mazino, Kim Lessing, Bette Midler, Alyce Tzue, Stephanie Hsu, Amanda Seyfried, Luna Hamilton, John Ripa, Ali Wong, Jane Hartwell, Kris Bowers, Daniel Radcliffe, Damian Priest and Emei attend Netflix’s “Steps” premiere

Midler voices the Fairy Godmother character, and she announced her casting with great excitement. “The beloved Fairy Godmother, the wholesome Fairy Godmother, the one with all the good intentions, has been around for a long, long time,” Midler said in a statement, What’s On Netflix reports. “This particular version of the Fairy Godmother has good intentions, but she’s a little bit of a bumbler, and she’s a little bit of a schemer. I’m thrilled to be part of this film! And I’m thrilled to be with this cast!”

What’s On Netflix also shared the synopsis for Midler’s latest role. “Think you know Cinderella’s ‘evil’ stepsisters? Think again. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot, breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla, a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne,” the synopsis reads. “Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.”

Bette Midler’s Determination Paved the Way for Her Success

Getty Bette Midler onstage at the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in 2023

Midler is respected in Hollywood and is one of the most beloved actors of her time. In an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she discussed the trait she felt was most responsible for this. “This kind of compulsion, a determination,” she admitted. “I was just going to make it no matter what. In my defense, I couldn’t do anything else. I’d had jobs before and had always failed at them. When I was a salesgirl, I was completely bewildered when someone came in to return something. I wouldn’t understand how it was done.”

Midler revealed that she worked for Western Union for months without understanding how to send a telegram, and that despite trying other jobs, if they did not “have a performative aspect to it” she couldn’t quite grasp them. She may not have known how to send a telegram, but there is no denying that Midler is an incredible actress!