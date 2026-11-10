Dustin Hoffman’s Wife Lisa Hoffman: Everything We Know About Their 46-Year Marriage and Family

Dustin Hoffman has been married to his wife, Lisa Hoffman, for more than four decades, but their relationship began long before they exchanged vows in 1980.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife, a businesswoman who founded her own fragrance and skincare company, have known each other since Lisa was a child. Their families were close, although the two didn’t begin dating until they reconnected years later.

Now 46 years into their marriage, Dustin and Lisa share four children and have spent much of their relationship traveling between filming locations around the world.

Lisa has also built a career outside her husband’s work in Hollywood, launching a fragrance business inspired by her travels.

Here’s what to know about Dustin Hoffman’s wife, including how they met, their family and her career.

Lisa Hoffman Knew Dustin Hoffman Years Before They Started Dating

Lisa Jo Gottsegen was born in September 1954 to William and Marcia Gottsegen and grew up in Los Angeles.

Her family had a connection to Dustin’s long before the couple became romantically involved. According to Lisa, Dustin’s mother was close friends with her grandmother.

The future couple first met when Lisa was a child, although they didn’t reconnect until she was in her 20s.

Their relationship began after Dustin attended her grandfather’s funeral.

“My grandfather had recently passed away and Dustin came to pay his condolences,” Lisa said in a 2007 interview.

“That first look and I knew … Dustin asked how many children I wanted. I said six, and he said he had two already, so would four be okay. And that’s exactly the way it has played out.”

Dustin is 17 years older than Lisa.

The couple married in 1980, the same year his marriage to his first wife, Anne Byrne, ended.

Dustin and Lisa Hoffman Have Four Children Together

Dustin and Lisa are parents to four children: Jake, Rebecca, Maxwell and Ali.

The actor also has two older daughters from his previous marriage to Byrne.

Dustin and Byrne married in 1969 and divorced in 1980. They share daughter Jenna, and Dustin adopted Byrne’s daughter Karina during their marriage.

In a 1979 interview with The Washington Post, Dustin discussed the kind of father he hoped to be.

“I know that it’s a fantasy, but I wish that I could be the kind of parent who is like the ideal director. That is, someone who guides you without your even knowing it, without imposing himself,” he explained.

“I know that I have certain characteristics that have been rather constant through the years. For example, I always try as hard as I can at what I’m doing.”

Lisa and Dustin raised their children in several locations because of his acting career.

The couple now primarily lives in Los Angeles but also spends time in New York City.

Lisa Hoffman Launched Her Own Fragrance and Skincare Business

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Lisa studied psychology at the University of Colorado.

She later returned to school to earn a law degree, although she knew she was unlikely to practice law while traveling with Dustin.

“I knew that having a law career wouldn’t be possible once I started traveling around with Dustin, but I also knew that I needed to complete this one thing for myself,” she explained.

Lisa eventually pursued an interest in fragrances, studying perfumery in Grasse, France.

She went on to establish Lisa Hoffman, her namesake skincare and fragrance brand.

Her products include perfumes inspired by destinations she has visited, with scents such as French Clary Sage and Hawaiian Plumeria.

Her business also expanded into scented jewelry, a concept inspired by earrings Dustin gave her.

“Each scent in Lisa’s diverse fragrance line has been crafted to capture the essence of her favorite destinations from around the world to effortlessly transport women to places filled with beauty and tranquility,” her company’s website explains.

Her fragrance line has received industry awards.

Dustin Hoffman’s Wife Shared Their Secret to a Lasting Marriage

Lisa has spoken about maintaining her relationship with Dustin while raising their children and balancing their careers.

In a 2016 interview with The Daily Telegraph, she reflected on their decades together.

“We’ve been married 36 years and together 40 years,” Lisa said at the time.

“I say in Hollywood it is like dog years so you have to multiply that by seven. Maybe we are more in love [than when we got married] … it continues to grow.”

Family traditions are also important to Lisa, particularly during the holidays.

“There’s nothing more important to me than being with those I love,” she shared in 2016.

“Our family tradition has been to hunker down at home for a few days of cooking, eating, playing games in front of the fire, watching movies, working through family dynamics, and just enjoying each other.”