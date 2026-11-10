Kendall Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination In New 818 Tequila Ad

Kendall Jenner is taking a stripped-back approach to promoting her 818 Tequila in an ad. The model appears nearly bare as she wanders through the woods in a new campaign for her tequila brand, carrying flowers, picking pomegranates and sipping tequila over ice.

But the provocative setup is not quite what it seems. The new Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila ad ends with a reveal that ties the entire visual concept back to the brand’s claim that its tequila is in its “natural state.”

Kendall Jenner Appears Nearly Bare In The Woods

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The new ad opens with Jenner walking through a wooded setting while carrying a basket filled with flowers and bottles of 818 Tequila. According to The U.S. Sun, the 31-year-old appears at first glance to be wearing almost nothing as she moves through the trees.

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She is shown picking pomegranates before pouring tequila over ice and taking a sip. The minimal styling deliberately creates the impression that Jenner has stripped everything back for the shoot. That visual becomes the setup for the ad’s punchline.

The Campaign Ends With A Reveal

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Toward the end of the clip, the camera pulls back and reveals that Jenner is not actually unclothed. Instead, she is wearing a tiny strapless sundress that had largely blended into the earlier shots.

A narrator then explains that the tequila has been stripped down to its “natural state,” with “no added flavors or sweeteners.” The campaign pushes the joke further by describing the tequila as “practically naked.”

Jenner then delivers the final twist herself. “Not naked at all,” she says. “It’s the tequila. The tequila’s naked.” The reveal turns what initially looks like a provocative fashion shoot into a visual play on the product’s marketing message.

The Ad Leans Into 818 Tequila’s Natural Image

Getty DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 20: A general view of bottles during the launch of 818 Tequila in the UAE hosted by Kendall Jenner with an after party at Cloud22 during the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Jenner launched 818 Tequila in 2021 and has remained closely associated with the brand through promotions, events and collaborations.

The new campaign takes the product’s “natural state” message literally. By making Jenner appear nearly bare in a wooded setting, the ad creates a visual metaphor for the tequila itself. The “no added flavors or sweeteners” claim becomes the payoff rather than simply appearing as product copy.

EntertainmentNow previously reported on another 818 promotion involving Chris Stapleton. Jenner and the country singer teamed up in 2025 for the “Calabasas Cowboy,” a cocktail combining 818 Reposado with Stapleton’s Traveller Whiskey.

Kendall Jenner Continues Using Fashion To Sell 818

Getty DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 20: Kendall Jenner hosts the launch of 818 Tequila in the UAE with an after party at Cloud22 during the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Jenner’s modeling background has frequently overlapped with how she presents 818 Tequila, making the campaign’s fashion-focused setup a natural fit for her public image.

This time, however, the clothing itself becomes part of the joke. The tiny dress allows the commercial to create the illusion that Jenner is wearing almost nothing before revealing that the “stripped-down” element is really meant to describe the tequila.

That makes Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila ad less about a shocking image for its own sake and more about using that image to land a straightforward marketing message. The campaign ultimately sells the product as stripped back, natural and free from added flavors or sweeteners.