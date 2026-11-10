‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach Breaks Silence on ‘Very Serious’ Health Scare

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star Catherine Bach is sharing an encouraging health update one year after a medical emergency landed her in the hospital.

The 72-year-old actress, best known for playing Daisy Duke on the CBS series, attended Cure Addiction Now’s third annual Fundraising Evening on November 9, where she spoke about her recovery.

Bach told People that she is doing well following what she described as a serious health scare in 2025.

“I’m good … Everything’s on the up and up,” Bach said.

She acknowledged that her condition had been concerning at the time.

“It was very serious. Yeah. It was a very serious situation,” she added.

Bach attended the event at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California with her 28-year-old daughter, Laura Lopez, who also shared an update about her mother’s recovery.

“She’s back and better than ever,” Lopez told the outlet.

The actress credited her daughter with helping her through the medical emergency.

Bach said Lopez “took care of me during that time.”

Catherine Bach Was Hospitalized After Developing an Embolism

Bach was reportedly hospitalized in October 2025 after developing an embolism following surgery.

According to Fox News, the actress was scheduled to appear at Cooter’s Place in Nashville but canceled because of her medical condition.

Her former “The Dukes of Hazzard” co-stars, John Schneider and Ben Jones, addressed her hospitalization on social media at the time.

Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the series, shared a Facebook message after contacting Bach.

“Attention Dukes of Hazzard family!! I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away. Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine. She appreciates all our prayers and support and is truly disappointed not to be traveling this weekend. We love you, Catherine!!” Schneider wrote.

Jones, who played Cooter Davenport, also shared information about the medical emergency.

Parade reported that Jones wrote on Facebook, “Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis. Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery … Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ Actress Returned to Social Media Following Hospitalization

In April 2026, Bach shared photos on Instagram that drew attention from longtime fans.

The actress posted a selfie wearing a red blouse and jeans, with her hair styled in loose waves.

“FAMILY,” she captioned the photo alongside a heart emoji.

Another post showed Bach embracing a friend at Halls Chophouse in Nashville.

“Through so many of life’s milestones, we’re more than friends, we’re family! Xoxo,” she wrote.

Fans responded with compliments and references to her longtime role as Daisy Duke.

“I bet you could still pull off Daisy Dukes!” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Still smoking!”

Bach turned 72 on March 1.