Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor’s Daughter Ella Stiller Reveals Why She Doesn’t Ask Her Parents for Acting Advice

Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have two children together. They are Ella Olivia Stiller, 24, and Quinlin Dempsey Stiller, 21 (per People).

Both Ella and Quinlin are following their parents’ footsteps into the world of acting, with both of them having started to build impress filmographies for themselves.

As the eldest of the two, Ella has understandably amassed the most acting credits to date.

She has appeared in television series like the prison drama “Escape at Dannemora,” comedy series “And Just Like That…,” sitcom “The Comeback,” and legal drama “Cupertino.”

Movie-wise, Ella has appeared in the likes of 2014’s “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” 2020’s “Hubie Halloween,” and 2025’s “Happy Gilmore 2” and “Driver’s Ed.”

However, as her career goes from strength to strength, in a recent chat with People, Ella revealed she won’t be asking her parents for acting advice.

Ella Stiller Prefers to Seek Her Parents Out for Reassurance

Getty Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller, and Christine Taylor in 2017.

In her chat with People, Ella Stiller told the popular outlet that she prefers to look to her parents for something other than advice.

Ella said, “It’s never really been so much of an asking-for-advice thing.”

The young actress elaborated, saying, “It’s a total luxury to be able to call my mom or my dad and talk about work and the work that I’m doing, which is very specific, and have them understand what it is. To me, that’s the biggest thing.”

She elaborated, explaining that, rather than looking to dad Ben, 60, or mom Christine, 55, to get “advice” or “pointers,” she looks to them for reassurance.

“Just being able to talk about [work] and to hear, ‘That’s normal,’ and, ‘You’re going to ease in,’ and, ‘I’m sure its great,'” is what Ella says she appreciates most about having parents with experience in the same field.

Ella also adds that the “real support” she experiences from mom and dad is being able to “feel like they know what that feeling is” when she tells them about a particularly tough day of filming.

The Actress Needed Reassurance While Working on ‘Cupertino’

Getty Ella Stiller in 2026.

The first few weeks of working on CBS’ aforementioned legal drama “Cupertino” were a prime example of Ella Stiller needing some reassurance from her mom and dad.

She told People, “I’ve never done any TV show on this scale before. This is the biggest part I’ve gotten on TV ever. So I was, oh my gosh, terrified. I remember feeling very stiff and feeling like I wasn’t living up to my full potential.”

Her experienced parents were able to calm her down and make her feel better about the situation.

Ella continued, “It was always great, but then it was like, how great that I get to do the great thing without feeling like I’m going to throw up in the morning every time.”

Ella Stiller will continue her role on “Cupertino,” on which she plays attorney’s assistant Christy Palladino, into 2027. She also has another confirmed upcoming role. That will come in Ari Frenkel’s romantic comedy-drama movie “See You on the Other Side,” which doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date.

We look forward to seeing more of Ella Stiller on our screens in the future. Moreover, we wish her well in everything she does going forward.

Ella Stiller’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.