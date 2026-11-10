Goldie Hawn Gushes Over Kurt Russell After 40 Years Together, See What She Loves Most About Him

After decades together, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are still together and couldn’t be more in love. As the power couple ages, they’re enjoying more quality time with loved ones. Over the summer, they traveled to Greece with their blended family.

Though the pair play a less active role in Hollywood these days, they’re more than happy to support their children’s careers in the spotlight.

In a new interview, Goldie Hawn couldn’t help but completely gush about her life partner. Even after all these years together, she loves how much he makes her laugh.

Goldie Hawn Fawns Over Kurt Russell’s Personality

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Goldie Hawn first met Kurt Russell while they worked on the 1968 Disney film, “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.” However, they didn’t start a romantic relationship until about 17 years later.

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Hawn discussed her fairytale romance with Russell. Even after all this time, they’re still happy and in love.

“He’s so handsome,” the actress admitted. “I do look at him to this day and we put a few years on, but he is still so handsome. And I tell him that love is still there. He’s beautiful and he makes me happy…”

“You always wonder if you want a nice guy or a nice guy and a little dangerous guy… and I like a little of both,” the 80-year-old continued. “I like a big personality, really fun, laughs so big. He laughs so big.”

Once, his larger-than-life guffaw got them into a bit of trouble.

“We were coming home from New York last night,” the “Overboard” star recalled. “We had a great little honeymoon together. He had his earphones on. He was laughing his ass off. Big, big laughing and I’m going, ‘Shh, don’t, you’re disrupting people.’”

“[But] no, he could not have been enjoying this show more than anything. It was a film that he was watching,” Hawn continued. “I just love him. I love a big, big personality. He’s also the best father.”

The Couple Adore Their Blended Family

Before falling in love, both Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell welcomed children with previous partners. They worked together to raise their children well in a beautiful blended family structure.

Kurt Russell and his ex-wife Season Hubley are the parents of a son, Boston Russell. Meanwhile, Goldie Hawn welcomed her two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson, with her ex, Bill Hudson. Hawn and Russell welcomed one son, Wyatt Russell, together.

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Hawn opened up about making the 1988 “Overboard” with her life partner.

“It was so much fun making the movie because it was so funny. But what I remember is that Wyatt, who was four months old when I made that movie, took his first steps,” the 80-year-old shared. “So when I remember about making a movie, I always remember about life while making the movie.”

Fans wish Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell nothing but happiness as they experience their senior years together.