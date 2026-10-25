Iconic Actress Bette Midler, 80, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter as They Show Off Their Epic Halloween Costumes

Beloved actress Bette Midler made a rare joint appearance with her daughter, Sophie von Haselberg, at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween Gala on Horror Reef: Monsters of the Deep on Friday, October 23.

Midler embraced the theme in a sea creature-inspired shimmery dress and cape lined with seashells. Her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Martin von Haselberg, chose a gold netted look featuring small pieces of trash to comment on ocean pollution.

Bette Midler Makes Rare Public Appearance With Her Daughter

Midler shared photos from the event on Instagram, informing fans about what a great time she had. “WHAT A NIGHT! Last night was #Hulaween, the best costume party of the year, to benefit @nyrp, cleaning and greening NYC for 31 fabulous years!” she wrote. “Access to Nature is a fundamental right! What a crazy, creative crowd we had!” She also tagged her daughter Sophie, Cyndi Lauper, and Sydney James Harcourt.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the post with excitement. “It was o-fish-ally an utter delight, and so inspiring!” a comment reads. “Looking gorgeous as ever. The reigning Queen!” another comment reads.

Other reactions include, “I wanna come next year!” “WOW! Bette, you look absolutely beautiful and magnificent! Best Hulaween Costume!!” and “I’m glad you had a great time! Halloween is such the best holiday ever to have a fun party @bettemidler! At home I enjoy watching Hocus Pocus.”

Midler shared a second Instagram post with another batch of event photos. In the caption, she thanked fans for their continued support. “More from @nyrp Hulaween 2026! Thank you all for the ongoing support! Head on over to www.NYRP.org to find out more about the work we do and how you can get involved!” she wrote.

Bette Midler Loves Halloween

This is not the first time Midler has impressed for Halloween, and in 2016 she wowed fans when she dressed as her “Hocus Pocus” character, Winifred Sanderson. Midler’s Sanderson outfit was for the same event, the New York Restoration Project, which the actress founded in 1995.

In a 2013 interview with Katie Couric, she reflected on her iconic “Hocus Pocus” role, saying, “I love it. We made it before the tidal wave of Halloween happened. Now it’s like huge. It’s huge; kids, grown-ups, everyone takes part in it. This movie was kind of like the beginning of the wave,” UPI reports.

Getty Sophie Von Haselberg and Better Midler in 2017

Midler revealed she had great fun on set alongside co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, noting they “laughed the whole time,” and they got to wear “crazy noses and fake teeth and all those sorts of things.”

Bette Midler’s New York Restoration Project’s Efforts

The NYRP focuses on giving more people access to nature through community garden spaces, trees, and parkland stewardship. On their website, their mission reads: “Everyone deserves access to high-quality public green space. NYRP works collaboratively with residents in communities across the five boroughs to renovate gardens, restore parks, plant trees, promote urban agriculture, and build partnerships that transform the city’s landscape.”

The message continues, “We value the unique experiences, knowledge, and resources that each community member brings to our work. We are committed to creating a greener, more resilient city for all.”