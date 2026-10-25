Tom Brady Confirmed Dating Someone: Report

Tom Brady is dating another Victoria’s Secret icon four years after his split from legendary Angel Gisele Bündchen, Page Six reported on Saturday, October 24.

Getty Candice Swanepoel in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The outlet says Brady is seeing 38-year-old Candice Swanepoel, who signed an Angel Contract with Victoria’s Secret in 2010. The :South African star has walked in the brand’s fashion show a total of 14 times, but has never actually crossed paths with Gisele on the runway. That’s because Gisele, 46, walked her final show in 2006 and retired from her Angel role the same year.

Although she hasn’t physically appeared at the show in two decades, Tom’s ex-wife did grace the 2026 show with a surprise remote cameo appearance, appearing in two pre-recorded clips which were played during the livestream.

Gisele married Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in late 2025, after the pair welcomed a son in February. She was recently seen out and about in Miami, Florida getting around on crutches with a protective boot on her right foot. She has two more children from her marriage to Tom, 16-year-old Benjamin and 13-year-old Vivian.

Candice Swanepoel Split from Her Former Fiancé in 2018

Candice got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, in 2015. The pair welcomed two sons together in 2016 and 2018.

In 2019, Candice confirmed in an Instagram Q&A that they’d ended their engagement.

The Daily Mail Previously Clarified Where Tom Stands With Kim Kardashian After Prior Rumors

It was previously rumored that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady had struck up a romance around around 2023, but by the time Jeff Bezos’ celebrity-studded wedding came around in the summer of 2025, the Daily Mail reported that the spark was gone, if it ever existed.

The outlet said they were told by a source, “Tom is not expecting to fall in love at Jeff’s wedding and meeting up with Kim is not one of the first things he is interested in doing.” The quote went on to say the former football star “doesn’t dislike Kim” and would probably share friendly conversation with her, but a hookup was “just not on his bingo card.”

The source was also quoted as saying Tom wouldn’t feel “weird” about seeing Kim, but would disapprove if Kim or her family tried to play social media games at the wedding.

Tom was seen chatting and looking friendly with “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney at the event, but brief romance rumors between them were disproven when Sydney began dating Scooter Braun, who formerly managed the music careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Candice Swanepoel Attends UFC Event, of Which Tom Brady is a Minority Shareholder

Candice recently took a UFC trip to Abu Dhabi, writing on Instagram, “What a wild and amazing experience!” She said she experienced “impeccable hospitality and welcoming energy.”

Tom has a connection to the UFC that dates back to 2016, when a purchased a minority stake, alongside others including Mark Wahlberg and Ben Affleck. At the 2026 Fanatics Fest, he tried out the UFC Striking Challenge, an interactive experience that tests fans’ punching power.